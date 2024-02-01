Deep Cycle Batteries Market Poised for Significant Growth by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Deep Cycle Batteries Market – (By Battery Type (Flooded deep-cycle batteries, Sealed deep-cycle batteries, and Lithium-ion batteries), By Application (Solar E
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Deep Cycle Batteries Market is valued at US$ 2.45 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 4.39 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Deep-cycle batteries are designed to undergo several cycles of charging and discharging. Typical use cases include solar power systems, golf carts, and recreational vehicles. These batteries are ideal for use in situations that require a constant supply of energy because of their long-lasting, reliable power production. Deep-cycle batteries are mostly used in marine vessels for onboard systems, trolling motors, and auxiliary power. As the renewable energy sector is experiencing rapid expansion, there is a projected significant growth in the need for deep-cycle batteries, which are an essential part of energy storage infrastructure. Due to their durable and enduring power source, they are well-suited for various applications related to renewable energy, including golf carts, farming, industry, nautical, and recreational vehicles.
Deep cycle batteries are widely favored due to their adaptability and exceptional capacity to efficiently handle demanding marine applications. The growing focus on renewable energy sources that create intermittent power, such as solar and wind energy, and the growing need for cleaner energy options drive the deep cycle battery industry. However, the restricted capacity and range of completely electric ships and the upkeep and safety of the batteries impede market expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Deep Cycle Batteries Market:
• C&D Technologies Inc.
• Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
• East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
• EnerSys
• EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd.
• Exide Technologies
• GS Yuasa Corp.
• HBL Power Systems Ltd.
• Johnson Controls
• Microtex Energy Private Limited
• Midac S.p.A
• Navitas System LLC.
• Rolls Battery
• Su-Kam Power Systems
• Trojan Battery
• U.S. Battery Manufacturing Company
• West Marine Inc.
• Yokohama Trading N.V. (Suriname)
• Other market players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for the deep cycle batteries is fueled by the growing need for electric propulsion systems in marine boats due to expenses associated with reduced fuel consumption, increased efficiency, and fewer maintenance requirements. Sustainable and effective substitutes for conventional internal combustion engines are electric propulsion systems fueled by deep-cycle batteries.
Challenges:
The prime challenges are high cost, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the Deep Cycle Batteries Market. The high initial investment required for deep-cycle battery systems is one factor that can reduce their market potential. Particularly for smaller vessel operators on a tighter budget, the high upfront costs of deep-cycle batteries and the charging infrastructure that accompany them make large-scale adoption difficult. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the worldwide market and forced the closure of numerous factories to protect their personnel from contracting the virus, the expansion of the industry may be hindered.
Regional Trends:
The Asia Pacific deep cycle batteries market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the growing research and development activities of both small and major companies. The thriving of businesses in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to several aspects, such as overnment initiatives that encourage the adoption of renewable energy, advancements in battery technology, and an increased consciousness regarding environmental sustainability. Consequently, Asia Pacific manufacturers and suppliers are strategically positioned to exploit these prospects, thereby reinforcing the region's prominence as a significant participant in the deep cycle battery industry.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2022, Exide used SVOLT expertise to construct a gigawatt-scale lithium-ion facility worth INR 6,000 cr. The development of the greenfield Li-ion cell facility, which reached a capacity of several gigawatts, was finished in two distinct stages. The company disclosed that phase one capital expenditures would amount to INR 2,500 crore. Initial annual production capacity was anticipated to be 6 gigawatt hours (GWh), with a target increase to 12 GWh within 8-10 years. Construction of the facility was scheduled to commence within the next 3–4 years.
• In Feb 2024, EnerSys, a manufacturer of batteries, announced plans to construct a gigafactory near Greenville, South Carolina, specifically for the production of lithium-ion cells. This facility aims to enhance and expand battery manufacturing capabilities. The plant, spanning an area of 500,000 square feet, will generate 500 new employment opportunities and commence production by the end of 2027. It will have an increased production capacity of four gigawatt hours per year. The completion of the deal is contingent upon meeting closing conditions, obtaining final board approval, and securing regulatory and incentive approvals.
Segmentation of Deep Cycle Batteries Market-
By Battery Type-
• Flooded Deep-Cycle Batteries
• Sealed Deep-Cycle Batteries
o Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Batteries
o Gel Batteries
• Lithium-Ion Batteries
By Application-
• Solar Energy Storage
• Off-Grid Power
• Electric Vehicles
• Marine Equipment
• Telecom Backup
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
