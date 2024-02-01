Global Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market Projected to Reach $10.14 Bn by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market – (By Diagnosis (Imaging Tests, Neck X-ray, MRI, CT Myelography, Nerve Function Tests, Electromyography, Ner
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 14, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market is valued at US$ 6.19 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 10.14 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The diagnosis of cervical spondylosis entails a comprehensive assessment, including a physical examination, imaging techniques such as neck X-rays, MRI, and CT myelography, as well as nerve function evaluations such as electromyography and nerve conduction investigations. The objective of treatment is to minimize the pain, sustain regular activities, and avert harm to the spinal cord and nerves. Common treatments used to treat this condition may consist of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, muscle relaxants, anticonvulsants, and antidepressants.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2430
More and more individuals are learning about cervical spondylosis, which is fueling the growth of the market. Exciting new developments are on the horizon thanks to the dedicated researchers and innovators now working in the sector. However, some cervical spondylosis patients may not be able to afford the expensive treatment options available, particularly surgical treatments.
List of Prominent Players in the Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market:
• Novartis AG
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• Bayer AG
• Abbott
• Ortho Bracing
• Medtronic
• Stryker Corporation
• B. Braun Medical Ltd.
• DJO, LLC
• Aspen Medical Products, LLC
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Eli Lilly and Company
• AstraZeneca Plc.
• Pfizer
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for the cervical spondylosis diagnosis & treatment market is fueled by rising healthcare expenditure. Spending on healthcare includes all expenses related to health-related services, including medical care, nutrition, family planning, and emergency assistance. Greater healthcare spending helps raise cervical spondylosis knowledge among patients, which in turn leads to earlier diagnoses and more thorough treatment. Treatment for cervical spondylosis is in high demand due to the increasing old polulation, particularly in industrialized nations. Because of its increased prevalence in the elderly, cervical spondylosis can impair mobility and quality of life.
Challenges:
The prime challenge is a lack of awareness, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the cervical spondylosis diagnosis & treatment market. Some cervical spondylosis patients may not be able to afford treatment due to insufficient reimbursement policies. This has the potential to slow down market growth and inhibit the adoption of new treatment solutions. Treatment for cervical spondylosis may be difficult to obtain due to a lack of adequate healthcare facilities, which is particularly true in underprivileged and rural communities. Because of this, symptoms may worsen, and quality of life may suffer due to longer between diagnosis and therapy.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Regional Trends:
The North American cervical spondylosis diagnosis & treatment market is anticipated to record the major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of variables like the ageing population, advances in healthcare in developing nations, and the rising incidence of cervical spondylosis. Besides, Europe had a substantial market share because of its well-developed healthcare system and the high incidence of cervical spondylosis in the area. The increasing number of elderly people in the area is another factor fueling the need for cervical spondylosis treatments.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, A global authority in medical technology, Medtronic, has announced the launch of the UNiD™ ePRO service in the United States. This solution altered the manner in which spine physicians gathered patient outcomes, thereby alleviating the strain on clinic personnel and patients. By integrating with the UNiD™ ASI platform and the customer's existing Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system in the hospital or clinic, the UNiD™ ePRO service delivered an experience that was seamless and unmatched.
• In May 2023, Abbott made an official declaration regarding the approval of its spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These devices are intended for the treatment of non-surgical back pain, which is defined as chronic back pain that an individual cannot or does not qualify for back surgery. The results of the DISTINCT study, which demonstrated that Abbott's BurstDR™ SCS technology improved pain levels, daily functioning, and emotional health in patients with chronic back pain, provided support for the expansion of labeling.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2430
Segmentation of Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market-
By Diagnosis-
• Imaging Tests
• Neck X-ray
• MRI
• CT Myelography
• Nerve Function Tests
• Electromyography
• Nerve Conduction Study
By Product Type-
• Medications
o Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
o Muscle Relaxants
o Antidepressants
o Pain Relievers
• Medical Devices
o Cervical Collars
o Neck Traction Devices
o TENS Units
o Cervical Pillows
• Surgical Instruments
o Spinal Implants
o Other Surgical Instruments
By Distribution Channel-
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2430
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
The diagnosis of cervical spondylosis entails a comprehensive assessment, including a physical examination, imaging techniques such as neck X-rays, MRI, and CT myelography, as well as nerve function evaluations such as electromyography and nerve conduction investigations. The objective of treatment is to minimize the pain, sustain regular activities, and avert harm to the spinal cord and nerves. Common treatments used to treat this condition may consist of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, muscle relaxants, anticonvulsants, and antidepressants.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2430
More and more individuals are learning about cervical spondylosis, which is fueling the growth of the market. Exciting new developments are on the horizon thanks to the dedicated researchers and innovators now working in the sector. However, some cervical spondylosis patients may not be able to afford the expensive treatment options available, particularly surgical treatments.
List of Prominent Players in the Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market:
• Novartis AG
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• Bayer AG
• Abbott
• Ortho Bracing
• Medtronic
• Stryker Corporation
• B. Braun Medical Ltd.
• DJO, LLC
• Aspen Medical Products, LLC
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Eli Lilly and Company
• AstraZeneca Plc.
• Pfizer
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for the cervical spondylosis diagnosis & treatment market is fueled by rising healthcare expenditure. Spending on healthcare includes all expenses related to health-related services, including medical care, nutrition, family planning, and emergency assistance. Greater healthcare spending helps raise cervical spondylosis knowledge among patients, which in turn leads to earlier diagnoses and more thorough treatment. Treatment for cervical spondylosis is in high demand due to the increasing old polulation, particularly in industrialized nations. Because of its increased prevalence in the elderly, cervical spondylosis can impair mobility and quality of life.
Challenges:
The prime challenge is a lack of awareness, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the cervical spondylosis diagnosis & treatment market. Some cervical spondylosis patients may not be able to afford treatment due to insufficient reimbursement policies. This has the potential to slow down market growth and inhibit the adoption of new treatment solutions. Treatment for cervical spondylosis may be difficult to obtain due to a lack of adequate healthcare facilities, which is particularly true in underprivileged and rural communities. Because of this, symptoms may worsen, and quality of life may suffer due to longer between diagnosis and therapy.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Regional Trends:
The North American cervical spondylosis diagnosis & treatment market is anticipated to record the major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of variables like the ageing population, advances in healthcare in developing nations, and the rising incidence of cervical spondylosis. Besides, Europe had a substantial market share because of its well-developed healthcare system and the high incidence of cervical spondylosis in the area. The increasing number of elderly people in the area is another factor fueling the need for cervical spondylosis treatments.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, A global authority in medical technology, Medtronic, has announced the launch of the UNiD™ ePRO service in the United States. This solution altered the manner in which spine physicians gathered patient outcomes, thereby alleviating the strain on clinic personnel and patients. By integrating with the UNiD™ ASI platform and the customer's existing Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system in the hospital or clinic, the UNiD™ ePRO service delivered an experience that was seamless and unmatched.
• In May 2023, Abbott made an official declaration regarding the approval of its spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These devices are intended for the treatment of non-surgical back pain, which is defined as chronic back pain that an individual cannot or does not qualify for back surgery. The results of the DISTINCT study, which demonstrated that Abbott's BurstDR™ SCS technology improved pain levels, daily functioning, and emotional health in patients with chronic back pain, provided support for the expansion of labeling.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2430
Segmentation of Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market-
By Diagnosis-
• Imaging Tests
• Neck X-ray
• MRI
• CT Myelography
• Nerve Function Tests
• Electromyography
• Nerve Conduction Study
By Product Type-
• Medications
o Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
o Muscle Relaxants
o Antidepressants
o Pain Relievers
• Medical Devices
o Cervical Collars
o Neck Traction Devices
o TENS Units
o Cervical Pillows
• Surgical Instruments
o Spinal Implants
o Other Surgical Instruments
By Distribution Channel-
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2430
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results