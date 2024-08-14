Ready-to-Drink Beauty Beverage Market Growing with a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Ready-to-Drink Beauty Beverage Market is valued at US$ 1.79 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 3.28 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Ready-to-Drink Beauty Beverage Market – (By Ingredients (Collagen (Marine Collagen, Peptide Collagen), Vitamin C, Biotin, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, COQ10, Rosmanrinic Acid, Zinc, Vitamin A, Gotu Kola), By Flavor (Orange, Raspberry, Hibiscus, Blackberry Mint, Pomegranate, Mango, Cranberry, Lemon, Lime, Tropical, Ginger, Coconut, Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Health and Wellness Stores, Online Retail)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Ready to drink (RTD) refers to beverages that are made and sold already mixed. People of all ages, especially younger ones, love ready-to-drink (RTD) beauty drinks for their convenience and mobility. Drinks and other ready-to-drink (RTD) products have recently seen a surge in popularity, and producers are cashing in on this trend. The convenience and sensory features that producers add to their products greatly influence the demand for ready-to-drink beverages. More and more people are living in cities, and with their busy schedules comes a greater need for ready-to-drink beverages. The product's extended shelf life and mobility make it ideal for usage in areas such as travel. Manufacturers of ready-to-drink beverages are putting a lot of effort into releasing new goods with novel features and added value in order to compete in the market. The rising demand for ready-to-drink beverages is expected to fuel their expansion in the industry. However, Specialized texturizing agents and processing techniques may be cost-prohibitive, especially in price-conscious markets. The ongoing battle of producers to find a sweet spot between reduced costs and improved textures may limit the market's potential for growth.
List of Prominent Players in the Ready-to-Drink Beauty Beverage Market:
• DSG Consumer Partners (Nutrova)
• Nestle (Vital Proteins)
• Shiseido
• Life Vantage (TrueScience)
• Forever Beaumore
• Tru Beauty Seltzer
• Vitapod
• Skin Woof London
• Pretty tasty
• Revive Collagen
• SUPERSONIC
• Bed Babe
• Dose & Co.
• Isagenix
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for the ready-to-drink beauty beverage market is fueled by the wide variety of popular and appreciated flavours given by companies. The demand for flavors in a variety of products has increased dramatically and is still going strong as a result of people trying new foods, drinks, and flavors. In addition, ready-to-drink (RTD) goods come in a wide variety of beverages, satisfying the preferences and demands of consumers from all over the world.
Challenges:
The prime challenge is a lack of awareness, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the ready-to-drink beauty beverage market. High-calorie count, energy loss, and a rise in allergenic content are all factors that have slowed the growth of the RTD beauty beverages market. In addition, its production can include processes that harm the environment, slowing down the market. In addition, Texture-enhancing chemicals can sometimes be allergenic or cause adverse reactions in some consumers, such as headaches, ulcers, skin rashes, and gastrointestinal distress. These consequences may prove disastrous for the market. Consumers have shifted their attention from textured products to those easily stored on store shelves. As a result of the pandemic's impact on global supply networks, locating necessary raw materials and supplies proved challenging. Consequences of these demand and supply shifts included the cost and availability of the RTD beauty beverages market.
Regional Trends:
The North American ready-to-drink beauty beverage market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to technological advancements and affluence. An increase in discretionary money and changes in consumer preferences are two major forces propelling demand in the area. Besides, Europe had a remarkable share of the market due to the massive increase in health and well-being consciousness. Nutritious, protein-focused, gluten-free, sugar-free, and non-GMO ready-to-drink beverages are rising in popularity in these areas.
Recent Developments:
• In Jan 2024, Pretty Tasty introduced its inaugural range of ready-to-drink collagen tea, namely Pretty Tasty Collagen Tea. Pretty Tasty Tea is made with premium collagen peptides, resulting in a revitalizing and meticulously designed beverage that provides all the scientifically established advantages of collagen in a delightful, naturally-flavored tea.
Segmentation of Ready-to-Drink Beauty Beverage Market-
By Ingredients
• Collagen
o Marine Collagen
o Peptide Collagen
• Vitamin C
• Biotin
• Hyaluronic Acid
• Vitamin E
• COQ10
• Rosmanrinic Acid
• Zinc
• Vitamin A
• Gotu Kola
By Flavor-
• Orange
• Raspberry
• Hibiscus
• Blackberry Mint
• Pomegranate
• Mango
• Cranberry
• Lemon
• Lime
• Tropical
• Ginger
• Coconut
• Others
By Form-
• Powder
• Liquid
By Distribution Channel-
• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Health and Wellness Stores
• Online Retail
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC :https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2457
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away:https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2457
