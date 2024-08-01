Prebiotic Soda Market Revenue and Profit-Sources Study Analysis with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Prebiotic Soda Market is valued at US$ XX Billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Prebiotic soda is a beverage that uses prebiotics as an active ingredient. Fibres and other indigestible substances are known as prebiotics, and they help healthy bacteria grow in the digestive tract. The market for prebiotic sodas is being boosted by the growing consumer knowledge of gut health and the benefits of prebiotics. Probiotic soda is predicted to rise in the next few years, driven mostly by the growing number of people who are aware of the health benefits of probiotics and the increasing popularity of these drinks among young people. Moreover, concerns about obesity and diabetes are driving a trend away from sugary drinks. This is good news for prebiotic sodas because they are generally touted as having less sugar and more natural ingredients. However, with the greater production and ingredient costs, the retail pricing of these beverages may be higher than those of typical sodas. The confluence of health trends and dietary preferences is propelling the growth of the prebiotic soda industry.
List of Prominent Players in the Prebiotic Soda Market:
• GT’s Living Foods
• Health-Ade Kombucha
• Kevita
• Brew Dr. Kombucha
• Humm Kombucha
• Revive Kombucha
• Remedy Kombucha
• Better Booch
• Clearly Kombucha
• Suja Juice
• Farmhouse Culture
• Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha
• GoodBelly
• Lifeway Kefir
• The Bu Kombucha
• Nestle SA,
• Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.,
• Danone S.A.,
• Chobani LLC,
• Harmless Harvest,
• Bio-K Plus International Inc.,
• GCMMF (Amul),
• Fonterra Co-operative Group.
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The need for prebiotic sodas fuels the growing demand for the prebiotic soda market, which is raising public consciousness of the link between a healthy gut and general health. The health benefits of prebiotics, which are fibres that aid in nourishing good bacteria in the stomach, are becoming more well-known and are driving market growth. Moreover, prebiotic sodas are becoming increasingly popular as health-conscious people look for drinks with additional benefits beyond mere hydration. Healthy, functional drinks that aid in wellness without compromising flavour are all the rage, and these drinks are right in line with that trend. Concerns about obesity and diabetes are driving a trend away from sugary drinks, which is fueling interest in prebiotic sodas, which is growing the demand for the prebiotic soda market.
Challenges:
Market growth is hindered by higher production and ingredient costs, which could result in higher retail prices than traditional sodas. Furthermore, there is currently a lack of consumer knowledge and comprehension regarding prebiotics. While the health advantages of probiotics are well-known, the benefits of prebiotics may need to be more well-known to consumers. This lack of knowledge can constrain demand. Another limitation of prebiotic drinks is their flavour character. In addition, the marketing of prebiotic sodas as a product that improves health can be hindered by the severe regulations around health claims in beverages, further slowing down market growth.
Regional Trends:
The North American prebiotic soda market is anticipated to register a major market revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to the growing number of consumers looking for digestive health drinks and solutions that are friendly to their gut and consumers’ rising interest in health and wellness. Besides, Asia Pacific had a remarkable share in the market due to a shift towards organic and natural products and new advertising campaigns that promote prebiotic sodas’ health benefits in this region.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2023, NextFoods, the producer of GoodBelly, has purchased Cheribundi, a beverage made from sour cherries. Previously, each brand was sold at over 20,000 retail locations. However, Cheribundi has recently seen a significant increase in online sales. Cheribundi's e-commerce sales had a significant increase of 120% compared to the previous year, as revealed by the company.
• In July 2021, KeVita, a fermented beverage brand owned by PepsiCo, introduced a new line of convenient prebiotic injections designed to promote digestive health. The new 2oz shots by KeVita contain 3g of prebiotic fiber and are fermented using water kefir culture.
Segmentation of Prebiotic Soda Market-
By Type-
• Dairy-Based Prebiotic Soda
• Plant-Based Prebiotic Soda
By Packaging-
• Bottles
• Tetra Packs
• Cans
• Others
By Flavor-
• Fruit
• Cola Flavors
• Others
By Distribution Channel-
• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Independent Departmental Stores
• Online Retailers
• Wholesalers & Distributors
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
