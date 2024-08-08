Air Transport USM Market Is To Reach USD 12.0 Billion 2032, Growing At A Rate Of 4.4% To Forecast 2024-2032
Used serviceable material (USM) in air transportation consists of reclaiming and repurposing intact aircraft parts and components from aging aircraft. End-users comprise airports, airlines, training facilities, and other service providers responsible for
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 08, 2024 ) Pune, 08, August 2024: The Global Air Transport USM Market was valued at USD 8.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.0 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.4%.
The aviation sector segment that deals with the purchase, sale, and leasing of used serviceable parts and components for aircraft maintenance and repair is known as the Air Transport Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market. This market is essential to maintaining the operational effectiveness and safety of military and commercial aircraft across the globe.
Aircraft engines, landing gear, avionics, and other parts that are frequently changed or improved during maintenance are important elements of the Air Transport USM Market. These parts are frequently obtained from decommissioned or retired aircraft, as well as from airlines and maintenance companies trying to offload extra stock. The high cost of new aircraft parts, the necessity for affordable maintenance options, and the rising demand for air travel are some of the reasons driving the USM industry. To save on maintenance costs, eliminate aircraft downtime and extend the life of their fleet, airlines and maintenance providers often look to the USM market.
Air Transport USM Key Competitors include:
Pratt & Whitney
TES Aviation Group
General Electric
AAR Corp.
Lufthansa Technik (LHT)
MTU Aero Engines AG
AJ Walter Aviation Limited
AFI KLM E&M
GA Telesis, LLC
Airliance Materials, LLC, and other major players.
Air Transport USM Market Dynamics
Advancements in technology, changes in regulations, and changing customer needs are the main drivers for the current development of the ULD and Air market. Cargo Container (ACC). These developments will change market dynamics and require businesses to change and evolve to remain competitive. Stakeholders focus on improving the stability, safety, and efficiency of aviation by developing the sector. Airlines are moving towards USM solutions due to strict regulations and a focus on cost-effectiveness. The aging of the world's aircraft and the need for good maintenance are the reasons for this situation. Airlines can increase maintenance costs by using USM as a cost-effective alternative to new parts.
Air Transport USM Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Air Transport USM Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The USM market for airlines in North America is driven by strong economic development, the rise of low-cost carriers, and the growing number of air passengers. The domestic market is characterized by strong competition and participation from many international airlines and small airlines. The major countries are the United States, Canada and Mexico. Due to huge investments in the sector, the US and Canada are the most prominent aerospace markets in the region and are expected to remain the leading players during the forecast period. North America showed the world's highest demand for USM services due to the large size of the aging fleet and the presence of MRO service providers in the region. The leading aircraft engine manufacturers and a part of the aviation industry in the US and Canada are expected to affect the outlook of the USM aircraft market for the region in the coming years.
Air Transport USM Market Segment Analysis
By Provider Type
OEM
Non-OEM
Based on the Provider Type, the market is segmented into OEM and non-OEM. OEMs are expected to dominate the Air Transport USM Market during the forecast period. The ability of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to supply certified and reliable parts ensures confidence among aircraft operators in the performance and safety standards required for commercial aircraft. In addition to brand recognition, extensive service networks, and the ability to offer maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, OEMs also have the advantage of strengthening their position in the market. OEMs benefit from direct access to manufacturing and basic design data, enabling them to manufacture and verify parts more efficiently. This will extend the life of the aircraft and its major components and ensure compatibility. These advantages make the OEM market an attractive option for many airlines.
By Product Type
Engine
Components
Airframe
By Aircraft Type
Narrowbody Jet
Widebody Jet
Turboprop
Regional Jet
GLOBAL AIR TRANSPORT USM MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Air Transport USM Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Air Transport USM market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Air Transport USM market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Air Transport USM market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Air Transport USM market?
Who are the leading companies in the Air Transport USM market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Air Transport USM market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Air Transport USM market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Air Transport USM market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Air Transport USM Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Air Transport USM Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Air Transport USM Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
