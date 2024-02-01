Liposomal and Lipid Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems Market Market Hyaluronic Acid API Market with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Liposomal and Lipid Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems Market is valued at US$ 5.4 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 10.8 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast per
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Liposomal and Lipid Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems Market – (By Type (Liposomes Drugs, Lipid Nanoparticle Drugs) By Application (Hospital, Retail Pharmacy, Other)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Liposomes are lipid nanoparticle drug delivery systems, which are technologies that use nanoparticles to administer medical medications in a targeted and controlled manner. Minimizing side effects while reducing dosage and frequency is the goal of current drug delivery systems. There has been a lot of recent buzz about nanoparticles due to their possible use in more effective drug delivery. Liposomes are lipid bilayers that encase an internal cavity with a closed, spherical shell; this shell can contain water or other liquids. In a lipid bilayer, two phospholipid sheets are stacked on each other. With these molecules, one receives a hydrophilic head and a hydrophobic tail. Hydrophobic tails of merging single membranes are drawn to each other, while hydrophilic heads of both membranes are drawn to the surrounding water. The use of pharmaceutical lipids has the potential to improve medication delivery due to their low toxicity and large action-fusion potential. For this reason, pharmaceutical lipids are a hot commodity in every global market, and experts anticipate rapid growth in the sector in the years ahead. However, high pricing and complicated production processes are two obstacles that the liposomal and lipid nanoparticle drug delivery systems industry confronts.
List of Prominent Players in the Liposomal and Lipid Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems Market:
• Johnson & Johnson
• Sun Pharmaceutical
• CSPC
• Teva
• Fudan-Zhangjiang
• Zydus Cadila
• TTY Biopharma
• Pacira
• Luye Pharma
• Leadiant Biosciences
• Ipsen
• Sayre Therapeutics
• Alnylam
• Bausch Health
• Acrotech Biopharma
• Takeda
• Chiesi Farmaceutici
• Gilead Sciences
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for liposomal and lipid nanoparticle drug delivery systems is fueled by the growing number of elderly people and the higher rates of chronic diseases. Nanoparticles have unique properties that make them perfect for treating complex chronic ailments, such as improved permeability and extended circulation. The versatility of nanocarriers allows them to accommodate a wide range of therapeutic chemicals, expanding the scope of nanomedicine's potential uses in areas such as neurology and oncology.
Challenges:
The main obstacle is the inadequate technological expertise, scarcity of skilled persons, and absence of established norms and protocols due to lockdowns and isolation in developing nations, which is expected to impede the growth of the market for liposomal and lipid nanoparticle drug delivery systems. The risk associated with intellectual property and the growing number of pharmaceutical companies establishing their production facilities could pose difficulties for the industry for contract manufacturing of nanoparticles. The expansion of the liposomal and lipid nanoparticle drug delivery systems can be hampered by the growing number of pharmaceutical corporations establishing their production facilities. Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have become frequent across industries, including the worldwide nanoparticle contract manufacturing business, since the outbreak. Cleaning and reorganizing work areas to reduce vulnerabilities and increase resilience has been a focus for service providers in combating these difficulties. Collaboration tools have also had to be digitalized to support consumers remotely. Therefore, liposomal and lipid nanoparticle drug delivery companies increasingly lean toward digital solutions to increase their reach and efficiency. This is helping them gradually recover from the recession.
Regional Trends:
The North American liposomal and lipid nanoparticle drug delivery systems market is anticipated to record a large market revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of its well-developed healthcare system, renowned pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and massive R&D expenditures. North America leads the global economy. Besides, Europe had a considerable market share due to a significant growth rate, highlighting environmentally sustainable approaches to nanoparticle production and their application in many industries.
Recent Developments:
• In Dec 2021, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries announced that one of its fully-owned subsidiaries has obtained final approval from the US FDA for its ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) for a generic version of Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection, with a strength of 50 mg/vial in a single-dose vial. The approval of the generic product is contingent upon the reference product, AmBisome Liposome for Injection, 50 mg/vial.
• In March 2021, Genevant Sciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") have entered into a global collaboration and license agreement for the development, marketing, and discovery of LNP-delivered nucleic acid therapeutics that target drug targets in hepatic stellate cells that were previously inaccessible. The therapeutics are intended to be used to treat liver fibrosis.
Segmentation of Liposomal and Lipid Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems Market-
By Type-
• Liposomes Drugs
• Lipid Nanoparticle Drugs
By Application-
• Hospital
• Retail Pharmacy
• Other
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
