Gene Therapy on Cardiovascular Disease Market is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 67.4% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Gene Therapy on Cardiovascular Disease Market is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 67.4% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 08, 2024 ) Gene Therapy on Cardiovascular Disease Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Gene Therapy on Cardiovascular Disease Market – (By Type (Viral Gene Therapy, Non-Viral Gene Therapy), By Application (Heart Disease, Vascular Disease)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC :https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2451
Cardiovascular disease gene therapy involves introducing genetic material into a patient's cells in an effort to treat or prevent the condition. One goal of gene therapy for coronary artery disease is to enhance heart and blood artery function by correcting genetic defects or changing gene expression. One approach to gene therapy that makes use of viral vectors is the delivery of therapeutic genes to cardiac or arterial cells. Some cardiovascular illnesses, such as heart failure and hereditary heart issues, have demonstrated some improvement in response to gene therapy, according to various clinical trials. Finally, gene therapy research and development are attracting increasing interest from both the public and corporate sectors. Consequently, gene therapy for coronary artery disease is expected to see an expansion in the market in the years ahead. Gene therapy for cardiovascular disease includes the use of mRNA-based gene treatments; unlike traditional gene treatments, which involve the direct transfer of therapeutic genes to target cells, mRNA-based gene therapies work by delivering a synthetic mRNA molecule that encodes the therapeutic protein to the target cells.
The cells then use the mRNA molecule as a template to produce the therapeutic protein. Increased safety and simplified production are only two of the many advantages this approach offers over traditional gene therapies. Patients also have easier access to mRNA-based gene treatments since they are cheaper and can be manufactured more rapidly than traditional gene therapies. However, the poor retention of skilled manpower is a limitation on the worldwide gene therapy and the cardiovascular disease market's growth, making it one of the most difficult markets to maintain a stable workforce.
List of Prominent Players in the Gene Therapy on Cardiovascular Disease Market:
• Biogen
• Novartis
• Gilead Sciences
• Sarepta Therapeutics
• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
• Amgen
• Spark Therapeutics
• Akcea Therapeutics
• Sunway Biotech
• bluebird bio
• SIBIONO
• AnGes
• Orchard Therapeutics
• Other Market Players
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away:https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for gene therapy in the cardiovascular disease market is fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and rare genetic disorders impacting numerous unusual diseases. An increasing number of people are recognizing gene therapy as a viable option for cancer treatment, and the growing number of governments backing this field are all elements propelling the market forward.
Challenges:
The prime challenges are high investment, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of gene therapy in the cardiovascular disease market. Producing and delivering gene therapies can be highly costly due to the fact that gene therapy is a relatively new and advanced medical technology. Since these costs are often passed on to patients, many individuals, particularly those without adequate insurance or financial means, are unable to afford them. There are no clear payment standards, and insurance options are few, which contributes to the exorbitant expense of therapy. Insurance companies and healthcare providers may be hesitant to fund the costs of gene treatments, especially for rare diseases or disorders, due to the lack of information on their long-term safety and effectiveness. This has the potential to slow the expansion of the gene therapy business for cardiovascular illness and make it more difficult for patients to get these treatments. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on the healthcare industry as a whole, plus the gene therapy industry, specifically in relation to cardiovascular disease. Site limitations, closures, and disruptions to the supply chain all contributed to the pandemic's strong influence on clinical trials.
Regional Trends:
The North American gene therapy in the cardiovascular disease market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the rising number of cases of cardiovascular disease, massive investments in R&D, novel technologies, new government programs, and growing healthcare costs. Besides, Europe had a remarkable share in the market because of many things, including a larger patient population in the US, more infectious illness cases, more people knowing about gene therapy, more cancer cases, and more people involved in research and development.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2451
Recent Developments:
• In Nov 2023, Amgen presented new information at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2023 in Philadelphia, which further supports the safety and effectiveness of Repatha® (evolocumab) based on the FOURIER Open Label Extension (OLE) [FOURIER-OLE] trial. The presentations will specifically address the reduction of LDL "bad" cholesterol (LDL-C), which is a well-known risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD).
• In Aug 2023, Lexeo Therapeutics received a strategic investment from Sarepta Therapeutics to aid in the advancement of Lexeo's cardiovascular gene therapies. The companies will investigate the creation of innovative gene therapy candidates for various cardiovascular diseases as part of this investment.
Segmentation of Gene Therapy on Cardiovascular Disease Market-
By Type-
• Viral Gene Therapy
• Non-Viral Gene Therapy
By Application-
• Heart Disease
• Vascular Disease
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2451
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Gene Therapy on Cardiovascular Disease Market – (By Type (Viral Gene Therapy, Non-Viral Gene Therapy), By Application (Heart Disease, Vascular Disease)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC :https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2451
Cardiovascular disease gene therapy involves introducing genetic material into a patient's cells in an effort to treat or prevent the condition. One goal of gene therapy for coronary artery disease is to enhance heart and blood artery function by correcting genetic defects or changing gene expression. One approach to gene therapy that makes use of viral vectors is the delivery of therapeutic genes to cardiac or arterial cells. Some cardiovascular illnesses, such as heart failure and hereditary heart issues, have demonstrated some improvement in response to gene therapy, according to various clinical trials. Finally, gene therapy research and development are attracting increasing interest from both the public and corporate sectors. Consequently, gene therapy for coronary artery disease is expected to see an expansion in the market in the years ahead. Gene therapy for cardiovascular disease includes the use of mRNA-based gene treatments; unlike traditional gene treatments, which involve the direct transfer of therapeutic genes to target cells, mRNA-based gene therapies work by delivering a synthetic mRNA molecule that encodes the therapeutic protein to the target cells.
The cells then use the mRNA molecule as a template to produce the therapeutic protein. Increased safety and simplified production are only two of the many advantages this approach offers over traditional gene therapies. Patients also have easier access to mRNA-based gene treatments since they are cheaper and can be manufactured more rapidly than traditional gene therapies. However, the poor retention of skilled manpower is a limitation on the worldwide gene therapy and the cardiovascular disease market's growth, making it one of the most difficult markets to maintain a stable workforce.
List of Prominent Players in the Gene Therapy on Cardiovascular Disease Market:
• Biogen
• Novartis
• Gilead Sciences
• Sarepta Therapeutics
• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
• Amgen
• Spark Therapeutics
• Akcea Therapeutics
• Sunway Biotech
• bluebird bio
• SIBIONO
• AnGes
• Orchard Therapeutics
• Other Market Players
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away:https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for gene therapy in the cardiovascular disease market is fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and rare genetic disorders impacting numerous unusual diseases. An increasing number of people are recognizing gene therapy as a viable option for cancer treatment, and the growing number of governments backing this field are all elements propelling the market forward.
Challenges:
The prime challenges are high investment, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of gene therapy in the cardiovascular disease market. Producing and delivering gene therapies can be highly costly due to the fact that gene therapy is a relatively new and advanced medical technology. Since these costs are often passed on to patients, many individuals, particularly those without adequate insurance or financial means, are unable to afford them. There are no clear payment standards, and insurance options are few, which contributes to the exorbitant expense of therapy. Insurance companies and healthcare providers may be hesitant to fund the costs of gene treatments, especially for rare diseases or disorders, due to the lack of information on their long-term safety and effectiveness. This has the potential to slow the expansion of the gene therapy business for cardiovascular illness and make it more difficult for patients to get these treatments. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on the healthcare industry as a whole, plus the gene therapy industry, specifically in relation to cardiovascular disease. Site limitations, closures, and disruptions to the supply chain all contributed to the pandemic's strong influence on clinical trials.
Regional Trends:
The North American gene therapy in the cardiovascular disease market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the rising number of cases of cardiovascular disease, massive investments in R&D, novel technologies, new government programs, and growing healthcare costs. Besides, Europe had a remarkable share in the market because of many things, including a larger patient population in the US, more infectious illness cases, more people knowing about gene therapy, more cancer cases, and more people involved in research and development.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2451
Recent Developments:
• In Nov 2023, Amgen presented new information at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2023 in Philadelphia, which further supports the safety and effectiveness of Repatha® (evolocumab) based on the FOURIER Open Label Extension (OLE) [FOURIER-OLE] trial. The presentations will specifically address the reduction of LDL "bad" cholesterol (LDL-C), which is a well-known risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD).
• In Aug 2023, Lexeo Therapeutics received a strategic investment from Sarepta Therapeutics to aid in the advancement of Lexeo's cardiovascular gene therapies. The companies will investigate the creation of innovative gene therapy candidates for various cardiovascular diseases as part of this investment.
Segmentation of Gene Therapy on Cardiovascular Disease Market-
By Type-
• Viral Gene Therapy
• Non-Viral Gene Therapy
By Application-
• Heart Disease
• Vascular Disease
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2451
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results