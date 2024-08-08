Digital Personalized Nutrition Market Expected to Grow Profitably in the Near Future with a CAGR of 16.5% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Digital Personalized Nutrition Market is valued at US$ 579.50 Million in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,932.79 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Digital Personalized Nutrition Market – (By Purchase Model (Subscription, One Time Purchase), By End-users (Direct Consumers, Wellness & Fitness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Institutions), By Application (Generic Health & Fitness, Disease Based, Sports Nutrition)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Digital personalized nutrition describes the practice of using electronic resources to create unique plans for each person’s diet and nutritional needs. The global digital personalized nutrition market is anticipated to have significant expansion in the coming years, propelled by technological progress. Biomarker analysis, microbiome analysis, and DNA sequencing in saliva, blood, and urine are all examples of diagnostic tools formed by these technical advancements. The expansion of wearable health trackers, smart wristbands, and patches has also contributed to the expansion of the digital personalized nutrition industry. Furthermore, users now have better access to nutrition-related information, particularly that pertaining to allergies, intolerances, and metabolic illnesses, due to innovation in new digital technologies. Customers’ heightened awareness has fueled the need for digital personalized nutrition plans. Moreover, the increasing number of people suffering from long-term health issues, where food plays an important part in both treatment and prevention, is driving this industry even further. In addition, the fitness and wellness industry is experiencing growth, which is backed by customers who are prepared to pay for goods and services that improve their health, growing the digital platforms and increasing market expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Digital Personalized Nutrition Market:
• Nutrigenomix
• DayTwo
• CircleDNA
• Ancestry
• Segterra
• Persona
• BiogeniQ
• Baze
• Rootine
• HealthifyMe
• Caligenix
• GenoPalate
• Habit Food
• Personalized
• Levels
• Culina Health
• Sirka
• Lifesum
• Foodvisor
• Nutrium
• 23ANDME
• VIOME
• Noom
• Atlas Biomed
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing popularity of digital personalized nutrition and technological progress are key factors expected to be driven by digital health programs, which have seen a rise in participation from the general public in emerging nations because of factors including the widespread availability of mobile devices. As people’s discretionary incomes rise, they are able to upgrade their mobile devices to smartphones, which is fueling the growth of the digital personalized nutrition industry. The digital personalized nutrition industry is being propelled by the rising number of people who own smartphones, which allows them to access these services readily.
Challenges:
Rapidly changing technology and concerns about data privacy are predicted to be challenges that will reduce the market's growth. Due to the sensitive nature of the data and the care providers are taking with it, the digital customized nutrition industry faces serious threats to data security and privacy. There is a potential for intrusion and security breaches on platforms, which could compromise the safety and efficacy of services provided in the end. These platforms include connected medical equipment, smartphones, tablets, and remote monitoring systems. The growing number of internet-connected wearable medical gadgets prompts worries about the possibility of illicit entry to sensitive patient information, which hinders slowing down the market growth during the next few years.
Regional Trends:
The North American digital personalized nutrition market is expected to record a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to rising health and wellness consciousness and the proliferation of nutritious goods and services. The use of digital personalized nutrition systems by consumers and health and fitness providers is driven by consumer expectations for better health, as well as state-of-the-art technology, which is expected to grow the region's digital personalized nutrition market. Besides, Europe has a substantial share of the digital personalized nutrition market due to shifts in eating habits and lifestyle, as well as increased knowledge about the need for a balanced diet, which is fueling the need for digitally personalized nutrition programs in the area.
Recent Developments:
• In Nov 2023, Viome Life Sciences recently acquired Naring Health, a digital health and wellness firm that offered personalized clinical and molecular data to enable well-informed decision-making. Viome acquired DiscernDX, a company that provided comprehensive early disease detection, health monitoring, and personalized care for individuals. They also acquired Foodome, a company that analyzed all bioactive compounds in food and utilized network science to explore the relationship between diet, genetic pathways, and diseases. These acquisitions were made under the umbrella of Naring Health.
Segmentation of Digital Personalized Nutrition Market-
By Purchase Model-
• Subscription
• One Time Purchase
By End-users-
• Direct Consumers
• Wellness & Fitness Centers
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Institutions
By Application-
• Generic Health & Fitness
• Disease Based
• Sports Nutrition
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
