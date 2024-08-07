Cell Free Protein Synthesis Market Exclusive Survey Report with Detailed Analysis to 2031
“Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $265.94 Mn in 2023 and is poised to reach $457.13 Mn by 2031.
"Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Market" in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $265.94 Mn in 2023 and is poised to reach $457.13 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global cell-free protein synthesis market are:
• Growing demand for specially formulated proteins
• Accelerating the discovery and development of new drugs
• Advances in CFPS technology
The following are the primary obstacles to the cell-free protein synthesis market's expansion:
• Protein folding complexity and post-translational modification
• Limited industrial production scale
• Variability of protein yield and quality
Future expansion opportunities for the global cell-free protein synthesis market include the following:
• Therapeutic protein production
• Point-of-care protein synthesis
• Customized protein engineering
Market Analysis:
Increasing demand for proteins specifically designed for various applications, such as therapeutic proteins, enzymes, and research reagents, is the key driver for the cell-free protein synthesis market. CFPS enables the rapid and specific production of proteins while satisfying the demand for specific protein sequences and structures. CFPS plays a key role in accelerating the drug discovery and development process.
List of Prominent Players in the Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Market:
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Takara Bio Company
• Merck KGaA
• New England Biolabs
• Promega Corporation
• Jena Bioscience GmbH
• GeneCopoeia, Inc.
• Biotechrabbit GmbH
• Cube Biotech GmbH
• CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd.
Recent Developments:
• In December 2023, The BioXp system will provide full assembly automation of DNA, cloning, amplification, and mRNA synthesis in one place.
• In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Peprotech was acquired for approximately $1.85 billion. This acquisition ensures that PeproTech's portfolio of recombinant proteins complements Thermo Fisher's products on cell culture media and further enables Thermo Fisher to provide significant benefits to its customers through integrated products.
• In January 2023, Codex DNA, Inc., an American synthetic biology company, announced that it will demonstrate its BioXp system and RapidAMP technology for antibody and protein engineering at the Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics Europe Conference.
Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Accelerating the Discovery and Development of New Drug
CFPS plays a key role in accelerating the drug discovery and development process. Rapid and efficient protein production supports high-throughput screening, target validation, and lead optimization. This speed and flexibility help shorten the drug development pipeline. Continuous development of CFPS technology improves the efficiency, yield, and scalability of protein synthesis. Innovations in cell extracts, template design, and reaction optimization contribute to improved performance, making CFPS attractive for a wide range of applications.
Challenges: Variability of Protein Yield and Quality
CFPS systems can vary in protein yield and quality due to factors such as sample design, reaction conditions, and extraction source. Obtaining consistent and reproducible results for a variety of protein targets remains a challenge, especially for applications that require high-quality, high-throughput protein production. CFPS uses cell extracts as a source of cellular machinery for protein synthesis. Variability in the quality and composition of cell extracts can affect the performance of CFPS systems. Standardizing cell extracts for optimal performance for a variety of applications is a challenge to ensure reproducibility.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is due to the demand for therapeutic proteins, including monoclonal antibodies, enzymes, and other biologics, which presents a significant opportunity for CFPS. CFPS allows for the rapid and controlled production of therapeutic proteins, offering a versatile platform for biopharmaceutical companies to explore novel therapeutic candidates.
Segmentation of Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Market-
By Products -
• Accessories and Consumables
• Lyscale Systems
o coli Lysate
o Wheat Germ Extract Lysate
o Insect Cell Lysate
o Human Cell Lysate
o Rabbit Reticulocyte Lysate
o Other Lysate Systems
By Application -
• Enzyme Engineering
• High Throughput Production
• Protein Labeling
• Protein-Protein Interaction
• Other Application
By End Use
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Academics & Research Institutes
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
