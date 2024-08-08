Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) Market is expected to reach nearly US$ 2128.50 Mn. by 2030
Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) Market size is expected to reach nearly US$ 2128.50 Mn. by 2030 with the CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
Maximize Market Research has published a report on Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) Market. The report has comprehensive analysis of all of industry stakeholders, past and current industry status with forecast data that is presented in simplified language. The report focuses on various key areas such as key players, PORTER analysis, SVOR analysis, PESTEL analysis, and the micro-economic impact of the same.
Asia-Pacific region is dominating the Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) Market with high demand from countries like China, Japan, & India. North America shows a significant growth trend due to adoption of substitute and sustainable energy sources. Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are expected to show varying range of growth in the forecast period.
Adaptability & accessibility, chemical industrial growth, and environmental are some of the key driving factors in Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) Market whereas, Cost, high water consumption, and carbon emission are challenges faced by the Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) Market.
Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) Market Segmentation
by Feed Stock
Plastic Waste
Biomass
Petroleum Coke
by Process
Steam Reforming
Partial Oxidation
by Gasifier
Fixed Bed
Entrained Bed
by Application
Industrial Gas
Chemical Synthesis
Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) Market Key Players:
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc (U.S)
Air Liquide (France)
The Linde Group (Germany)
Sasol (South Africa)
Shell (Netherlands)
Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (U.S)
Yankuang Group (China)
Methanex (Canada)
Yara International (Norway)
10.BASF SE (Germany)
Maximize Market Research is leading Energy & Power research firm, has also published the following reports:
Microproppant Market size was valued at USD 895.53 Million in 2023 and the total Microproppant revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1562.85 Million by 2030.
Circuit Monitoring Market size was valued at USD 696 Million in 2023, and the total Circuit Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030, nearly reaching USD 1001.9 Million in 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
