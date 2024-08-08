Solar Panel Recycling Market is expected to reach USD 477.39 Mn. by 2030
Solar Panel Recycling Market is expected to reach US$ 477.39 Mn. by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.1%, during the forecast period.
Maximize Market Research has published a report on Solar Panel Recycling Market this July. The report on Solar Panel Recycling Market includes, comprehensive market analysis, key player analysis, analytical framework such as PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL to assess potential micro-economic impacts. The market segmentation is explained to understand market dynamics and structure.
Asia-pacific has a rapid growing solar industry, with China leading in patent and recycling technology followed by India with governmental initiatives for the same. Europe is playing an important role with Germany and the UK showing government initiatives.
-Veolia opened the first European plant dedicated to recycling PV panels in 2018.
- University of Kansas and Solar Waste Crisis in partnership with Idaho National Laboratory and First Solar Inc. has $1.3million granted by U.S. Department of Energy's Solar Energy Technologies Office. (April 2023)
Solar Panel Recycling Market Segmentation
by Technology
Silicon-Based
Monocrystalline
Poly- or multi-crystalline
Others (Ribbon, a-Si)
Thin-film based
Copper indium gallium (di)selenide (CIGS)
Cadmium telluride (CdTe)
Others
Organic PV/dye-sensitized cells (OPV)
Crystalline silicon (advanced c-Si)
Concentrating solar PV (CPV)
by End-Of-Life
Regular-Loss
Early-Loss
by Process
Thermal
Laser
Mechanical
by Recycling Management
Producer
Specialized waste disposal companies
Municipality
Solar Panel Recycling Market Key Players:
Reiling Glasrecycling Denmark ApS
ECS Refining LLC
Envaris
SunPower Corporation
Morgen Industries, Inc.
PV Recycling
Silcontel Ltd.
Reclaim PV Recycling Pvt. Ltd.
First Solar
10.Recycle Solar Technologies Limited.
