Fructooligosaccharide Market Exclusive Survey Report with Detailed Analysis at a CAGR of 12.29% from 2024 to 2031.
“Fructooligosaccharide Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.01 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $7.55 billion by 2031.
“Fructooligosaccharide Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.01 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $7.55 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.29% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global fructooligosaccharide market are:
• Increasing awareness of gut health
• Rising demand for functional foods
• Prebiotic demand in animal nutrition
The following are the primary obstacles to the fructooligosaccharide market's expansion:
• Sensitivity in some individuals
• Limited consumer awareness
• Cost consideration
Future expansion opportunities for the global fructooligosaccharide market include the following:
• Rising demand for functional foods
• Clean label trends
• Functional beverages and dairy products
Market Analysis:
Several factors influence the fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) market, including increasing awareness of gut health, demand for natural and functional ingredients, and the growing trend toward prebiotics in the food and beverage industry. Global demand for prebiotics, including fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), has increased with increasing awareness of their potential health benefits, particularly in supporting gut health.
List of Prominent Players in the Fructooligosaccharide Market:
• Beneo gmbh
• Nexira
• Cargill
• Cosucra groupe warcoing SA
• Balingbao biology Co. Ltd
• Sensus BV
• BIOZYM
• Biospringer
• GTC nutrition
• Samyang corporation
Recent Developments:
• In March 2022, Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a leading global supplier of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, acquired Quantum Hi-Tech Biological Co. Ltd (Quantum) is engaged in the research, development, production and marketing of fructooligosaccharides (FOS) and galactooligosaccharides (GOS) and ChemPartner Pharmatech Co., Ltd., the leading prebiotic dietary fiber company in China. Ltd (ChemPartner) has a total value of USD 237 million.
• In January 2022, Galam, a global manufacturer of specialty ingredients for the food and feed industry, announced plans to begin operating its GOFOS prebiotics manufacturing facility. This is a short-chain fructooligosaccharide (sc-FOS) family of powerful prebiotics, and scientific evidence suggests that daily consumption may provide several health benefits to humans and animals. GOFOS is a water-soluble sc-FOS prebiotic fiber produced by Galam. Promotes the growth and maintenance of beneficial intestinal bacteria.
• In June 2020, global food ingredient manufacturer Galam invested $20 million to open two new fructooligosaccharide (FOS) production plants. Each plant can produce thousands of tons of prebiotic fiber, which is beneficial for gut health and becoming increasingly popular.
Fructooligosaccharide Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers:
Rising Demand For Functional Foods
As consumer awareness grows about the importance of gut health and its impact on overall well-being, interest in prebiotics such as fructo-oligosaccharides has also increased. Consumers are looking for functional foods that improve digestion. The global trend towards healthier eating habits and the preference for functional foods with additional health benefits is driving the demand for ingredients such as fructo-oligosaccharides. These ingredients are often added to foods and beverages to improve their nutritional profile. Fructooligosaccharides are also used in animal nutrition as prebiotics to improve gut health in livestock and pets. The demand for natural and functional ingredients in pet food is driving the growth of the FOS market. The increase in digestive problems such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other gastrointestinal disorders has led consumers to look for products that support digestive health. FOS, a prebiotic, is known to have positive effects on gut health.
Challenges:
Sensitivity In Some Individuals
Some people may be sensitive to FOS and experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating and flatulence. This sensitivity may limit the widespread use of FOS-containing products, especially among people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other digestive disorders. The regulatory environment for prebiotics and functional ingredients can be challenging. Compliance with regulatory requirements and obtaining approval for the use of FOS in a variety of food and beverage applications can be challenging for manufacturers. Despite increasing awareness of gut health, consumer awareness of certain prebiotics, such as FOS, may be limited. Lack of understanding of the benefits of FOS can make it difficult to use it in a variety of foods and beverages. The production of FOS involves specific processes, and production costs can affect market acceptance. Products containing FOS may be perceived as more expensive, which may influence consumer purchasing decisions.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
North America plays a significant role in the fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) market. The region is characterized by the growing demand for functional foods, increasing awareness of gut health, and preference for natural and prebiotic ingredients. North America is an important market for FOS, accounting for a significant share of the global market. Demand for FOS in this region is driven by consumer interest in health and wellness, leading to the integration of functional ingredients into food and beverages. North American consumers are increasingly concerned about their health and are actively seeking products that promote overall well-being. Growing awareness of the role of prebiotics, such as gut health, digestive health, and FOS, is influencing purchasing decisions. The popularity of functional foods and nutritional supplements in North America has led to the incorporation of FOS into several product categories. Manufacturers often use FOS to improve the nutritional profile of their products and promote digestive function.
Segmentation of Fructooligosaccharide Market -
By Source
• Sucrose
• Inulin
By Form
• Solid
• Liquid
By Application
• Infant Formulations
• Food & beverages
• Animal feed
• Dietary supplements
• Pharmaceuticals
By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
