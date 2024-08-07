Food Ultrasound Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly at a CAGR of 9.14% from 2024 to 2031.
According to a new report by InsightAce Analytic, the "Food Ultrasound Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $156.24 Mn in 2023 and is poised to reach $310.45 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.14% from 2024 to 2031.
According to a new report by InsightAce Analytic, the "Food Ultrasound Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $156.24 Mn in 2023 and is poised to reach $310.45 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.14% from 2024 to 2031.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Food Ultrasound Market are:
• Food Safety and Quality Assurance.
• Increasing Consumer Awareness.
• Rising Global Population and Urbanization.
The following are the primary obstacles to the Food Ultrasound Market's expansion:
• Complexity of Technology.
• Limited Penetration in Small-Scale Operations.
• Variable Product Types and Composition.
Future expansion opportunities for the global Food Ultrasound Market include:
• Customized Solutions for Various Food Types.
• Integration with Industry 4.0 and Automation.
• Global Expansion of Food Ultrasound Market.
Market Analysis:
The food ultrasound market is experiencing substantial growth driven by increasing demands for advanced inspection and quality control in the food industry. With a focus on non-destructive testing, ultrasound technology offers real-time, detailed analysis of food products, addressing concerns related to safety and quality. The market benefits from factors such as regulatory compliance requirements, a rising global population driving food production, and the industry's continuous pursuit of technological advancements.
List of Prominent Players in the Food Ultrasound Market:
• Hitachi Medical Corporation
• CNN u yeah
• Siemens Healthcare
• Analogic Corporation
• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
• Philips Healthcare
• Esaote Spa
• Mindray Medical International Ltd.
• GE Healthcare
• Koninklijke Philips N.V
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH
Recent Developments:
• In March 2021, sound Nutrition unveiled a clean-label sweet snack with an ultrasonic shaping method. This technique uses high-frequency and low-amplitude sound waves to conserve nutrients, produce forms and textures, and improve flavor.
• In December 2020, the food industry will benefit from the new ultrasound technology that Abertay University developed. Because of this technology, fruits and vegetables now have a higher nutritional value. It can also be utilized to reduce and reuse food waste by removing bioactive chemicals from food waste like orange peel and apple pomace.
• For instance, in 2015, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and QIAGEN NV partnered on projects to achieve significant advancements in molecular testing. The goal of this collaboration was to create new automated PCR and NGS systems.
Food Ultrasound Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers:
Food Safety and Quality Assurance
The food ultrasound market is propelled by a strong emphasis on food safety and quality assurance, emerging as a pivotal driver for its growth. As the food industry faces increasing scrutiny and regulatory requirements, ultrasound technology serves as a crucial tool for real-time, non-destructive inspection of food products. The ability to accurately assess attributes such as composition, texture, and structural integrity aligns with the industry's commitment to delivering safe and high-quality food to consumers. The market's expansion is further fueled by the need for advanced technologies that can enhance traceability, mitigate risks associated with contaminants, and ensure compliance with stringent food safety standards.
Challenges:
Complexity of Technology
The complexity of ultrasound technology poses a notable constraint on its widespread adoption in the food industry. The intricacies involved in operating and interpreting data from ultrasound equipment can present challenges, requiring specialized training and expertise. This complexity may act as a barrier for smaller food businesses or those with limited resources, impeding their ability to integrate ultrasound solutions into their quality control processes. Additionally, the need for skilled personnel for accurate data interpretation can lead to higher operational costs.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North America Food Ultrasound Market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This growth is attributed to several factors, including a robust and well-established food industry in the region, a heightened focus on food safety regulations, and a growing demand for advanced technologies to enhance quality control processes. The presence of key market players, technological advancements, and increased investments in research and development further contribute to the anticipated accelerated growth in North America.
Segmentation of Food Ultrasound Market-
By Frequency-
• Low-Frequency High-Intensity
• High-Frequency Low-Intensity
By Function-
• Cleaning
• Microbial (Enzyme) Inactivation
• Quality Assurance
• Homogenization & Emulsification
• Cutting
• Others
By Food Products-
• Seafood & Meat
• Vegetables & Fruits
• Dairy
• Beverages
• Confectionery & Bakery
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
