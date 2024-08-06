Steel Blood by prolific and award-winning author Gabriel F. W. Koch
New novel explores time travel and the paradoxes it creates, set against a bloody, medieval backdrop. Steel Blood is also a love story of timeless beauty!
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Montpelier, VT – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Steel Blood by prolific and award-winning author Gabriel F. W. Koch. In this new non-fiction book, the founder of time travel science discovers a missing birth in medieval times, triggering a pending collapse of time travel technology.
Dr. James Cancilleri stared at the wall screen, mouth open as if to speak. He shook his head, looked at his hand, and pointed at what he saw: Six hundred years in the past, according to the time monitor display—his most important ancestors were in trouble. The men were dying before they had a chance to marry and procreate. Cancilleri knew then if he did not go back and save his ancestors, he would soon disappear…along with his life’s work and the thousands of lives saved by his science.
At 308 pages, Steel Blood is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7275-1 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $22.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: FICTION / Science Fiction / Action and Adventure
About the Author: Gabriel F.W. Koch is a 2004 winner of the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Award; 2016 third place winner of the CIPA EVVY Award for Fiction/Science Fiction; 2016 Next Generation Indie Book Award Finalist; 2016 second place winner of the Outskirts Press best book of the year; 2017 Next Generation Indie Book Award Finalist Mystery, 2017 CIPA EVVY nominee Young Adult Fantasy; 2018 CIPA EVVY Merit Award Winner mystery; 2019 Best Mystery winner of the Hollywood Book Awards Contest. Koch is also an award-winning photographer.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
