Food Enzymes Market expected to Witness Huge Revenue Growth to 2031
“Food Enzymes Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.57 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.47% from 2024 to 2031
"Food Enzymes Market" in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.57 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.47% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by Insight Ace Analytic.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Food Enzymes market are:
• Increasing Demand for Processed Food
• Increasing Demand for Nutraceutical Products
• Regulatory Approvals and Guidelines
The following are the primary obstacles to the Food Enzymes market's expansion:
• Regulatory Uncertainties
• Lack of Consumer Awareness
• Environmental and Sustainability Concerns
Future expansion opportunities for the global Food Enzymes market include:
• Innovative Technological Platforms
• Emerging Food Industries and Economies
• Sustainability Initiatives
Market Analysis:
The rise in demand for processed and convenience foods, growing awareness of the benefits of enzyme technology in food production, and advancements in biotechnology and enzyme engineering are some of the drivers of the Food Enzymes market. Enzymes play an important role in food processing by enhancing nutritional value, flavor, and texture and improving production efficiency and shelf-life stability. Furthermore, regulatory approvals for enzyme usage in food applications and consumer preferences for clean labels and natural ingredients influence market dynamics. Moreover, the food enzymes market is set to grow as food producers pursue innovative solutions to meet shifting consumer preferences and evolving regulatory standards in the food industry.
List of Prominent Players in the Food Enzymes Market:
• Kerry Group
• Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd.
• Biocatalysts Ltd.
• Puratos Group
• Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
• Amano Enzyme Inc.
• Enzyme Development Corporation
• ENMEX, S.A. de C.V.
• Enzyme Bioscience Private Limited
• Aumgene Biosciences
• Creative Enzymes
• SUNSON Industry Group Co., Ltd.
• AUM Enzymes
• DuPont
• Associated British Foods plc.
• DSM, Novozymes
• Hansen
• Xike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
• Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2021, Amano Enzyme Inc. unveiled Umamizyme Pulse, a non-GMO enzyme tailored for use in various plant protein products. This enzyme is designed to enhance the umami flavor in plant-based proteins.
• In March 2021, IFF, a division of DuPont, revealed the introduction of Enovera 3001, an enzyme designed for the North American bakery sector. This enzyme enables industrial bakers to make products without sacrificing dough strength, texture, or flavor.
• In January 2021, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (DuPont) introduced NovaGARD NR 100-G, a member of the DuPont Danisco line of antimicrobials, designed to ensure the safety and premium quality of meat products throughout their shelf life in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.
Food Enzymes Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing Demand for Processed Food
The growing consumption of processed and convenience foods, driven by changing lifestyles, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes, fuels the demand for food enzymes. Enzymes play a crucial role in food processing by improving flavor, texture, and nutritional content and bettering production efficiency and shelf life. Furthermore, the market experiences growth as disposable incomes increase and lifestyles become busier. Food enzymes play a vital role in extending the freshness of end products, prolonging the shelf life of convenience foods and preserving their flavor, color, and texture.
Challenges: Regulatory Uncertainties
Regulatory requirements governing the use of enzymes in food applications can pose challenges for market expansion. Stringent regulations regarding safety assessments, labeling requirements, and maximum residue limits may increase compliance costs and limit the availability of certain enzyme formulations, particularly in regions with complex regulatory frameworks. Moreover, it is crucial to categorize food enzymes due to the requirement for pre-market approval and safety assessment, which is mandatory for additives in certain countries. Additionally, variations in the definitions of additives and processing aids across countries and regions contribute to regulatory uncertainties, thereby adversely affecting market growth.
North America Is Expected To Grow With the Highest CAGR during the Forecast Period
The North America food enzymes market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR soon. This is due to the growing demand for high-quality processed foods free of chemical additives. The regional market is growing as major corporations invest more in developing advanced products, including highly specific enzymes, thus driving expansion. Furthermore, the rising trend of consuming naturally sourced ingredients is boosting the demand for food enzymes in the region. The growing preference for high-quality processed foods free from chemical additives has resulted in greater use of enzymes across various food systems. Additionally, heightened investments by major industry leaders in pioneering solutions, particularly enzymes with exceptional specificity, are propelling market expansion in the region.
Segmentation of Food Enzymes Market-
By Type-
• Carbohydrase
o Amylase
o Cellulase
o Lactase
o Pectinase
o Other carbohydrases
• Proteases
o Lipases
o Polymerase & nuclease
o Other types
By Source-
• Microorganisms
• Plants
• Animals
By Application-
• Bakery Products
• Beverages
• Dairy Products
• Nutraceuticals
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
