Nitric Acid Market is Projected to Reach USD 38.22 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate of 2.52% To Forecast 2024-2032
An inorganic substance with the formula HNO3 is nitric acid. It is a mineral acid that is very corrosive. The substance is colorless, but samples often take on a yellow tint over time as a result of the compound's breakdown into nitrogen oxides.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2024 ) Nitric Acid Market size was valued at USD 30.55 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 38.22 Billion, at a CAGR of 2.52% From 2024-2032
Fertilizer producers are projected to experience higher demand for nitric acid as the use of fertilizers increases in agricultural economies around the world. The global nitric acid market is very competitive, primarily because of continuous innovation and the involvement of multinational companies competing for a large market slice in nitric acid. Manufacturers are placing more emphasis on innovation and advancement in the automotive industry because of the increasing consumer preference for lightweight vehicles. This has created a significant opportunity for the use of nitric acid. The rise in population, combined with a high need for personal cars, has significantly boosted the manufacturing of light vehicles. The increasing demand for nitric acid in order to comply with stricter regulations on reducing vehicle weight due to environmental worries is the main factor driving the growth of the market. Government rules to reduce CO2 emissions have encouraged chemical firms to use cutting-edge technology to create affordable and eco-friendly car products, matching these directives. Moreover, the rising need for light vehicles is also aiding in the expansion of the nitric acid industry.
Nitric Acid Market Dynamics
The growing need for lightweight vehicles from consumers has prompted manufacturers to focus on innovation and advancement in the automotive sector, resulting in increased consumption opportunities for HNO3 that have a positive impact on the market. The item is utilized in creating adipic acid, which is then used in the production of nylon. Nitric acid is widely used in agriculture to produce fertilizers like ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, and nitro phosphate. Fertilizers are utilized to boost crop production in order to meet the increasing food needs of the expanding population. Nitrogen-rich fertilizers are crucial for plant growth. Farmers seek them to boost yields and sustainability. Their use is expected to soar due to the focus on higher crop production and environmentally-friendly agricultural methods.
Nitric Acid Market Regional Insights
The largest production and consumption of fertilizers in countries like China, India, and South Korea make Asia-Pacific the main market for nitric acid production. China is a significant contributor to agricultural exports, making up 25% of the worldwide total of USD 144 million. The nation's farming land makes up around 7% of the worldwide total, but it provides food for 22% of the global population. Due to its vast agricultural operations, China's need for nitric acid, a key component in fertilizers, is increasing as the country is the top producer of crops like rice, cotton, and potatoes. Nitric acid is employed in the production of explosives such as TNT, nitrocellulose, and nitroglycerin used in mining. In January 2024, the Indian Ministry of Mines and the Government agreed on a lithium exploration contract with Catamarca province in Argentina. This partnership has the potential to enhance the nitric acid industry in India.
Nitric Acid Market Segment Analysis
By Application
Fertilizers
Nitrobenzene
Adipic Acid
Toluene Di-isocyanate
Nitrochlorobenzene
Other
Based on Application the fertilizer segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast period. due to rising global food demand and the growth of fertilizer manufacturing facilities. The demand for nitric acid is expected to rise by 5.2% in the forecast period. Farmers are using fertilizers to improve crop yield quickly. However, nitric acid consumption is expected to be low due to the stability of Nylon 6, 6, potentially affecting the manufacture of Adipic acid. Nitrobenzene, a key use of nitric acid, is used in the building sector, which may be affected by the growth of the construction sector due to the coronavirus outbreak. Despite its potential applications, nitric acid is considered dangerous to humans due to its potential dangers in cleaning solutions.
By Type
Concentrated Nitric Acid
Dilute Nitric Acid
By End-User
Agriculture and Agrochemicals
Chemicals and Petrochemicals
Mining and Explosives
Other
NITRIC ACID MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Nitric Acid's Key Competitors include:
CF Industries Holdings Inc. (US)
The Chemours Company (US)
LSB Industries, Inc. (US)
Koch Fertilizer, LLC (US)
PotashCorp (Canada)
Nutrien (Canada)
Yara International ASA (Norway)
EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland)
OCI Nitrogen (Netherlands)
CF Fertilisers UK Ltd. (United Kingdom), and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Nitric Acid Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Nitric Acid market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Nitric Acid market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Nitric Acid market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Nitric Acid market?
Who are the leading companies in the Nitric Acid market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Nitric Acid market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Nitric Acid market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Nitric Acid market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Nitric Acid Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Nitric Acid Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Nitric Acid Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
