Aromatherapy Market Is to Reach USD 13.63 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 7.4% To Forecast 2024-2032
Aromatherapy is the practice of using essential oils for therapeutic benefit. Aromatherapy has been used for centuries. When inhaled, the scent molecules in essential oils travel from the olfactory nerves directly to the brain and especially impact the am
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2024 ) Pune, 06, August 2024: The Global Aromatherapy Market was valued at USD 7.17 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.63 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.4% From 2024-2032.
Aromatherapy is the use of essential oils for therapeutic purposes. Aromatherapy has been used for centuries. When inhaled, the scent molecules in essential oils travel directly from the olfactory nerve to the brain and have a particular effect on the amygdala, the brain's emotional center. Experts believe that aromatherapy activates areas in your nose called olfactory receptors, which send messages to your brain through your nervous system. Oils can activate certain brain areas, such as the limbic system, which plays a role in your emotions. They can also affect your hypothalamus, which can respond to the oil by producing feel-good brain chemicals like serotonin. The use of essential oils for therapeutic, spiritual, hygienic, and ritual purposes dates back to ancient civilizations, including the Indians, Chinese, Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans, who used them in cosmetics, perfumes, and medicines. Oils were used for cosmetic purposes and in the beauty industry. They were a luxury item and a means of payment.
Aromatherapy Key Competitors include:
Doterra (U.S.)
Young Living Essential Oils (U.S.)
Isagenix Worldwide Inc. (U.S.)
Eden Gardens (India)
Florihana (France)
Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)
Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)
Mountain Rose Herbs (U.S.)
Plant Therapy Essential Oils (U.S.)
Rocky Mountain Oils LLC. (U.S.)
Biolandes (France)
Stadler Form (Switzerland), and other major players.
Aromatherapy Market Dynamics
Aromatherapy is used in many settings, from spas to hospitals, to treat a variety of conditions. It is generally used to relieve pain, improve mood, and induce relaxation. Certain essential oils, including lavender, rose, orange, bergamot, lemon, sandalwood, and others, have been shown to reduce anxiety, stress, and depression. Several clinical studies have shown that when essential oils (especially rose, lavender, and frankincense) are used by trained midwives, pregnant women experience less anxiety and fear, feel more well-being, and require less pain medication during labor. Many women also report that peppermint oil reduces nausea and vomiting during labor. Aromatherapy is one of the most popular forms of alternative medicine, combining massage, counseling, and pleasant scents. Most patients suffer from stress-related disorders, and aromatherapy promotes healing largely through relaxation and stress reduction. Hospitals, hospices, and nursing homes for the elderly and those with physical or mental disabilities all face stress daily. Nurses who want to be close to their patients and doctors who can refer patients with stress-related disorders who do not respond to conventional medications are all advocates for aromatherapy. Studies have shown that essential oils have an effect on brain waves and can also change behavior. Most of the effects of essential oils can be transmitted to the brain through the olfactory system. Used professionally and safely, aromatherapy can be very beneficial as a supplement to conventional medicine or simply as an alternative.
Aromatherapy Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the Aromatherapy Market is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. In the United States, an estimated 62% of adults have used some form of complementary or alternative therapy in the past 12 months, although adults' specific use of essential oils or aromatherapy is unknown. A recent Swiss study estimated that 10.7% of patients with chronic low back pain had used aromatherapy and rated its usefulness at 4.2 on a 10-point scale. In this study of U.S. clinicians interested in integrative medicine, almost all clinicians used integrative therapies for themselves and their families (92.6%) and recommended them to their patients (96.8%). nly 61% of individuals used aromatherapy for themselves or their families, and only 11.5% had clinical training in essential oils. Due to increasing disposable income, consumer demand for natural products is increasing, and the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and increasing incidence of skin problems.
Aromatherapy Market Segment Analysis
By Product Type
Consumables
Equipment
Based on the Product Type, the market is segmented into Consumables and Equipment. Consumables are expected to dominate the Aromatherapy Market during the forecast period. Growing awareness of the healing properties of plant-derived essential oils has contributed significantly to the growing demand for consumer aromatherapy products. Consumers are looking for alternatives to synthetic and chemical-laden products, opting for natural remedies that fit into their wellness-focused lifestyles. Additionally, the convenience and versatility of consumer aromatherapy products play a major role in their popularity. Items such as essential oil blends, roll-ons, and diffusers offer consumers an easy and simple way to incorporate aromatherapy into their daily routine. The ease of use and portability of these products make them appealing to a wide range of consumers, including those new to aromatherapy.
By Mode of Delivery
Topical Application
Direct Inhalation
Aerial Diffusion
By Application
Relaxation
Pain Management
Skin and Hair Care
Others
By Distribution Channel
Direct Distribution
E-commerce
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Others
By End Users
Hospitals and Clinics
Yoga and Meditation Centers
Spa and Wellness Centers
GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Aromatherapy Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Aromatherapy market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Aromatherapy market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Aromatherapy market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Aromatherapy market?
Who are the leading companies in the Aromatherapy market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Aromatherapy market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Aromatherapy market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Aromatherapy market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Aromatherapy Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Aromatherapy Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Aromatherapy Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
