RFID Market To Reach USD 41.21 Billion 2032, Growing At A Rate Of 11.2 % To Forecast 2024-2032
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) alludes to a remote framework comprised of two components: labels and perusers.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2024 ) Pune, 06, August 2024: The Global RFID Market was valued at USD 15.85 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 41.21 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.2 %.
RFID, or Radio Frequency Identification, is a technology that uses electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects. The tags contain electronically stored information that can be read from a distance by an RFID reader. RFID technology is widely used in various industries for inventory management, asset tracking, and access control.
The RFID market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for efficient supply chain management, enhanced security systems, and improved asset tracking. Advancements in IoT and the proliferation of smart devices are further driving market expansion. Key sectors adopting RFID technology include retail, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing. Asia-Pacific is the leading markets, but North America and Europe are rapidly growing due to rising industrialization and technological adoption. Major players in the market include Zebra Technologies, Avery Dennison, and NXP Semiconductors. The market is characterized by innovations in RFID tag designs and integrations with emerging technologies like blockchain and AI.
RFID Market Dynamics
RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) empowers programmed and real-time information capture regarding labeled objects or resources, providing insights such as location, status, temperature, and other significant metrics. This technology enhances asset visibility throughout various processes, aiding in better decision-making and operational efficiency. RFID seamlessly integrates into IoT (Internet of Things) platforms, serving as a vital data source among interconnected devices and sensors. Blockchain technology establishes a decentralized and immutable ledger where all transactional data, including RFID tag reads and related information, is securely recorded. Each transaction, such as the movement of goods across the supply chain, is cryptographically secured and linked to previous transactions, creating an unalterable audit trail. The integration of RFID data with blockchain enables real-time recording of every movement and transaction of goods throughout the supply chain. This combination enhances transparency, traceability, and security, significantly improving supply chain management and operational efficiency.
RFID Market Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share of the market and is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period. The rapidly increasing implementation and research work in the field of automation and a significant expansion of Industry 4.0 have been driving the demand for RFID solutions in the region. The region's growth has been substantially driven by the increasing installation of these RFID systems in manufacturing units to improve efficiency. The growing acceptance of electronic identity cards and RFID tags found in smart cards is also acting as a driver for the growth of the RFID market in the region.
RFID Market Segment Analysis
By Form Factor
Card
Implant
Key Fob
Label
Paper Ticket
Band and others
Based on the Form Factor, the market is segmented into Cards, Implant, Key Fob, Label, Paper Ticket, Band and others. RFID cards are widely used in access control systems to manage entry to buildings, offices, parking facilities, and restricted areas within establishments. Each RFID card is encoded with a unique identifier that grants access to authorized individuals when presented to RFID card readers installed at entry points. This technology significantly enhances security by enabling organizations to regulate and monitor access to specific areas, thereby protecting sensitive information and assets.
By Offerings
Tags
Readers
Software & services
By Wafer Size
8inch
12inch
Others
By Frequency
Low Frequency
High Frequency
Ultra-High Frequency
By Material
Plastic
Paper
Glass
By Application
Agriculture
Commercial
Transportation
Healthcare
Logistics
Food
Security & Access Control
Automotive
GLOBAL RFID MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
RFID Key Competitors include:
Mojix, Inc. (United States)
RFID Global Solution, Inc. (United States)
GlobeRanger Corporation (United States)
Gao RFID Inc. (Canada)
Coresonant Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Thinkify ApS (Denmark)
CAEN RFID S.r.l. (Italy)
Jadak - A Novanta Company (United States)
CipherLab Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
SmarTek Systems, Inc. (United States)
Axcess International, Inc. (United States), and other major players.
Key questions answered in the RFID Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global RFID market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the RFID market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the RFID market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the RFID market?
Who are the leading companies in the RFID market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the RFID market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the RFID market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the RFID market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
RFID Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
RFID Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, RFID Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a prominent IT and Telecom research firm, has released the following reports:
IoT Payments Market: The Global IOT Payments Market size is expected to grow from USD 259.14 billion in 2023 to USD 15124.28 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 66.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).
Hyperautomation Market: The Global Hyperautomation Market was valued at USD 6.32 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.23 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 22.21%. From 2024-2032.
