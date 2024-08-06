Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market growing at a CAGR of 2812% from 2024 to 2031.
“Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $35.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $248.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2812% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analy
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2024 ) “Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $35.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $248.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2812% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic.
Download Free Demo Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1636
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market are:
• Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles
• Environmental Awareness and Regulations
• Technological Advancements in EVs
The following are the primary obstacles to the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market's expansion:
• Lack of Standardization
• High Initial Investment Costs
• Utility Grid Limitations
Future expansion opportunities for the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market include:
• Expansion of Charging Networks
• Ultra-Fast Charging Stations
• Partnerships with Energy Providers
Market Analysis:
Growing concerns about carbon emissions and increased adoption of electric cars (EVs) around the globe are driving the expansion of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. The growing popularity of electric vehicles, spurred by environmental concerns and government incentives, increases the demand for charging infrastructure. Government rules and tax breaks encourage the use of EVs, increasing demand for EV charging infrastructure solutions.
List of Prominent Players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market:
• ABB Ltd.
• AeroVironment, Inc.
• BP Chargemaster
• ChargePoint, Inc.
• ClipperCreek, Inc.
• Eaton Corp.
• Electrify America LLC.
• EV Connect
• EVGO Services LLC.
• General Electric Company
• Greenlots
• Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
• Opconnect, Inc
• Schneider Electric
• SemaConnect, Inc.
• Siemens AG
• Tesla, Inc.
• Webasto SE
Read Free Demo Report Overview: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market/1657
Recent Developments:
• In April 2023, ABB E-mobility unit signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PLN Icon Plus, a subsidiary of PT PLN Persero, to facilitate a partnership for constructing EV charging infrastructure in Indonesia.
• In February 2023, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. and Fisker, Inc., a vehicle developer, established a partnership to improve the driving experience of Fisker Ocean drivers. The agreement seeks to ensure that Fisker Ocean drivers can access charging stations conveniently and smoothly.
• In February 2023, bp pulse announced the investment of USD 1 billion in the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the United States by 2030, with a significant portion of the investment dedicated to collaborating with The Hertz Corporation on the construction of fast-charging infrastructure at The Hertz Corporation's facilities in prominent cities such as Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Chicago, New York City, Houston, Miami, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers:
Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles The rising sales of electric vehicles around the world are the primary driver of market growth. The worldwide automotive sector expanded rapidly. Sales of electric vehicles have surged dramatically over the last decade as a result of rising demand for zero-emission vehicles, tough government rules to regulate automotive emissions, and incentives and tax credits for quick electrification. As a result of the fast electrification of automobiles around the world, demand for EV chargers is likely to propel market in the coming years.
Challenges:
High Initial Investment Costs The adoption of electric vehicles depend majorly on the availability of charging infrastructure. Building a charging network necessitates significant investment and collaboration between the government and other companies. Infrastructure development and maintenance demand significant capital. The cost varies by country and includes subcomponents like hardware, labour, electrical connection, land, EVSE management, software integration, and civil work expenditures.
Asia Pacific Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. Countries like Japan, China, and South Korea, which are renowned as electric vehicle hubs, are spending considerable amounts on charging infrastructure. For example, in January 2022, the Chinese government announced plans to invest in EV infrastructure deployment in order to meet its goal of acheiving 20 million EVs on the road by 2025. The electric car market in Japan is expanding as demand for emission-free vehicles rises. The Japanese government intends to convert all new cars sold in the country to hybrid or electric vehicles by 2050. Such advancements and activities are projected to increase need for electric vehicle charging stations in the future years.
Segmentation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market-
By Charger Type-
• Slow Charger
• Fast Charger
By Connector-
• CHAdeMO
• Combined Charging System (CCS)
• Others
By Application
• Commercial
• Residential
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1636
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Download Free Demo Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1636
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market are:
• Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles
• Environmental Awareness and Regulations
• Technological Advancements in EVs
The following are the primary obstacles to the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market's expansion:
• Lack of Standardization
• High Initial Investment Costs
• Utility Grid Limitations
Future expansion opportunities for the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market include:
• Expansion of Charging Networks
• Ultra-Fast Charging Stations
• Partnerships with Energy Providers
Market Analysis:
Growing concerns about carbon emissions and increased adoption of electric cars (EVs) around the globe are driving the expansion of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. The growing popularity of electric vehicles, spurred by environmental concerns and government incentives, increases the demand for charging infrastructure. Government rules and tax breaks encourage the use of EVs, increasing demand for EV charging infrastructure solutions.
List of Prominent Players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market:
• ABB Ltd.
• AeroVironment, Inc.
• BP Chargemaster
• ChargePoint, Inc.
• ClipperCreek, Inc.
• Eaton Corp.
• Electrify America LLC.
• EV Connect
• EVGO Services LLC.
• General Electric Company
• Greenlots
• Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
• Opconnect, Inc
• Schneider Electric
• SemaConnect, Inc.
• Siemens AG
• Tesla, Inc.
• Webasto SE
Read Free Demo Report Overview: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market/1657
Recent Developments:
• In April 2023, ABB E-mobility unit signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PLN Icon Plus, a subsidiary of PT PLN Persero, to facilitate a partnership for constructing EV charging infrastructure in Indonesia.
• In February 2023, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. and Fisker, Inc., a vehicle developer, established a partnership to improve the driving experience of Fisker Ocean drivers. The agreement seeks to ensure that Fisker Ocean drivers can access charging stations conveniently and smoothly.
• In February 2023, bp pulse announced the investment of USD 1 billion in the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the United States by 2030, with a significant portion of the investment dedicated to collaborating with The Hertz Corporation on the construction of fast-charging infrastructure at The Hertz Corporation's facilities in prominent cities such as Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Chicago, New York City, Houston, Miami, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers:
Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles The rising sales of electric vehicles around the world are the primary driver of market growth. The worldwide automotive sector expanded rapidly. Sales of electric vehicles have surged dramatically over the last decade as a result of rising demand for zero-emission vehicles, tough government rules to regulate automotive emissions, and incentives and tax credits for quick electrification. As a result of the fast electrification of automobiles around the world, demand for EV chargers is likely to propel market in the coming years.
Challenges:
High Initial Investment Costs The adoption of electric vehicles depend majorly on the availability of charging infrastructure. Building a charging network necessitates significant investment and collaboration between the government and other companies. Infrastructure development and maintenance demand significant capital. The cost varies by country and includes subcomponents like hardware, labour, electrical connection, land, EVSE management, software integration, and civil work expenditures.
Asia Pacific Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. Countries like Japan, China, and South Korea, which are renowned as electric vehicle hubs, are spending considerable amounts on charging infrastructure. For example, in January 2022, the Chinese government announced plans to invest in EV infrastructure deployment in order to meet its goal of acheiving 20 million EVs on the road by 2025. The electric car market in Japan is expanding as demand for emission-free vehicles rises. The Japanese government intends to convert all new cars sold in the country to hybrid or electric vehicles by 2050. Such advancements and activities are projected to increase need for electric vehicle charging stations in the future years.
Segmentation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market-
By Charger Type-
• Slow Charger
• Fast Charger
By Connector-
• CHAdeMO
• Combined Charging System (CCS)
• Others
By Application
• Commercial
• Residential
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1636
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results