Dried Egg Market Exclusive Survey Report with Detailed Analysis to 2031.
“Dried Egg Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.39 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.17% from 2024 to 2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2024 ) “Dried Egg Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.39 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.17% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic.
Download Free Demo Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1395
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global dried egg market are:
• Raising awareness about health and wellness
• Increasing interest in practical, time-saving foods
• Increasing disposable income
The following are the primary obstacles to the dried egg market 's expansion:
• Missing infrastructure facilities
• rules on product safety and quality
• High cost
Future expansion opportunities for the global dried egg market include:
• Increasing in the purchase of pre-packaged foods
• Ingenious recipes relating to eggs
• Modern eating habits
Market Analysis:
Dried eggs can be whole eggs or specific egg components that have been dried by vacuum or spray drying. Dried eggs are quickly becoming a mainstay in commercial and residential kitchens, which is expected to drive global demand in the coming years. Dried eggs are more popular than fresh ones because they last longer, take up less room in storage relative to volume, are easier to digest, and cost less. Dried eggs have a substantially longer shelf life than fresh eggs, a major factor that could support the market for dried eggs.
List of Prominent Players in the Dried Egg Market:
• Interovo Egg Group Bv,
• Sanovo Technology A/S,
• Agroholding Avangard,
• Kewpie Corporation,
• Rose Acre Farms,
• Rembrandt Enterprises,
• Michael Foods, Inc.,
• Ballas Egg Products Corp.,
• Ovovita,
• OvaInnovations,
• Nutrios (Symrise Pet Food),
• GePro poultry protein mbH & Co.KG,
• HENNINGSEN FOODS,
• Consuma Ltd,
• Ovostar Union V,
• Modernist Pantry,
• Manshi,
• Adriaan Goede BV,
• Texas Natural,
• Supply,
• Henningsen Foods,
• Derovo,
• Igreca,
• Bouwhuis Enthoven,
• Pulviver,
• Wulro Bv
• Venky’s(India) Limited
Read Demo Report Overview: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-dried-egg-market-/1395
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP's case packing solution for grading and packing stations is the Case Packer CoFlex, which we are pleased to present. New to our lineup and designed to fill a need for adaptable end-of-lane packing solutions, the CoFlex (an acronym for "Collaborative Robot and Flexibility") is an addition to our already impressive Case Packer Twin.
• In October 2023, Post Holdings, a distributor and manufacturer of consumer-packaged goods, announced intentions to expand its Michael Foods facility in Norwalk, Iowa.
• In March 2023, Henningsen Foods introduced a new dried whole-egg bead called Eggsentials. An increase in nutritional value was the impetus for releasing the new product.
Dried Egg Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers:
Raising Awareness about Health and Wellness The dried egg industry is growing due to the rising demand for nutritious, nutrient-dense, low-fat meals. Changing lifestyles, increased health consciousness, and the demand for food and drink due to population growth and disposable income further impact market growth. Egg powder has several advantages over regular eggs, including a longer shelf life, driving its market value. The rising need for convenient, portable, functional foods bodes well for the future of the dried egg market.
Challenges: High cost The high costs of producing dried eggs will likely slow the industry's growth. Making dried eggs from scratch is also a pain. Developing and undeveloped economies also lack the essential infrastructure, hindering the market's expansion. The increasing popularity of plant-based diets and their impact on the frequency of animal disease outbreaks pose significant threats to the expansion of the market as a whole. Vegan and plant-based egg products are becoming increasingly popular, which could reduce demand for dried eggs.
North America is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North America dried egg market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because more and more people are looking to live healthier lives, learning about the benefits of egg powder, and demanding food that is both healthy and low in calories. Other indirect factors determining market expansion include an increasing population and disposable income.
Segmentation of Dried Egg Market-
By Product-
• Whole Eggs
• Egg Whites
• Egg Yolk
• Dried Egg Mixtures
• Organic Whole Egg
By End-use Application-
• Food Ingredients
o Bakery
o Confectionery
o Snacks & Ready-To-Cook
o Meat Products
o Sauces & Dressings
o Dairy
o Others (Beverages & Other Food Products)
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
• Nutraceuticals & Pharma
• Animal Feed & Pet Food
• Horoeka
• Household
By Distribution Channel
• Direct Distribution Channel
• Indirect Distribution Channel
• Hypermarket/ Supermarket
• Convenience Stores (Departmental Stores, Food & Drink Specialty Stores)
• Online
• Others (Specialty Stores And Others)
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1395
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Download Free Demo Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1395
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global dried egg market are:
• Raising awareness about health and wellness
• Increasing interest in practical, time-saving foods
• Increasing disposable income
The following are the primary obstacles to the dried egg market 's expansion:
• Missing infrastructure facilities
• rules on product safety and quality
• High cost
Future expansion opportunities for the global dried egg market include:
• Increasing in the purchase of pre-packaged foods
• Ingenious recipes relating to eggs
• Modern eating habits
Market Analysis:
Dried eggs can be whole eggs or specific egg components that have been dried by vacuum or spray drying. Dried eggs are quickly becoming a mainstay in commercial and residential kitchens, which is expected to drive global demand in the coming years. Dried eggs are more popular than fresh ones because they last longer, take up less room in storage relative to volume, are easier to digest, and cost less. Dried eggs have a substantially longer shelf life than fresh eggs, a major factor that could support the market for dried eggs.
List of Prominent Players in the Dried Egg Market:
• Interovo Egg Group Bv,
• Sanovo Technology A/S,
• Agroholding Avangard,
• Kewpie Corporation,
• Rose Acre Farms,
• Rembrandt Enterprises,
• Michael Foods, Inc.,
• Ballas Egg Products Corp.,
• Ovovita,
• OvaInnovations,
• Nutrios (Symrise Pet Food),
• GePro poultry protein mbH & Co.KG,
• HENNINGSEN FOODS,
• Consuma Ltd,
• Ovostar Union V,
• Modernist Pantry,
• Manshi,
• Adriaan Goede BV,
• Texas Natural,
• Supply,
• Henningsen Foods,
• Derovo,
• Igreca,
• Bouwhuis Enthoven,
• Pulviver,
• Wulro Bv
• Venky’s(India) Limited
Read Demo Report Overview: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-dried-egg-market-/1395
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP's case packing solution for grading and packing stations is the Case Packer CoFlex, which we are pleased to present. New to our lineup and designed to fill a need for adaptable end-of-lane packing solutions, the CoFlex (an acronym for "Collaborative Robot and Flexibility") is an addition to our already impressive Case Packer Twin.
• In October 2023, Post Holdings, a distributor and manufacturer of consumer-packaged goods, announced intentions to expand its Michael Foods facility in Norwalk, Iowa.
• In March 2023, Henningsen Foods introduced a new dried whole-egg bead called Eggsentials. An increase in nutritional value was the impetus for releasing the new product.
Dried Egg Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers:
Raising Awareness about Health and Wellness The dried egg industry is growing due to the rising demand for nutritious, nutrient-dense, low-fat meals. Changing lifestyles, increased health consciousness, and the demand for food and drink due to population growth and disposable income further impact market growth. Egg powder has several advantages over regular eggs, including a longer shelf life, driving its market value. The rising need for convenient, portable, functional foods bodes well for the future of the dried egg market.
Challenges: High cost The high costs of producing dried eggs will likely slow the industry's growth. Making dried eggs from scratch is also a pain. Developing and undeveloped economies also lack the essential infrastructure, hindering the market's expansion. The increasing popularity of plant-based diets and their impact on the frequency of animal disease outbreaks pose significant threats to the expansion of the market as a whole. Vegan and plant-based egg products are becoming increasingly popular, which could reduce demand for dried eggs.
North America is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North America dried egg market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because more and more people are looking to live healthier lives, learning about the benefits of egg powder, and demanding food that is both healthy and low in calories. Other indirect factors determining market expansion include an increasing population and disposable income.
Segmentation of Dried Egg Market-
By Product-
• Whole Eggs
• Egg Whites
• Egg Yolk
• Dried Egg Mixtures
• Organic Whole Egg
By End-use Application-
• Food Ingredients
o Bakery
o Confectionery
o Snacks & Ready-To-Cook
o Meat Products
o Sauces & Dressings
o Dairy
o Others (Beverages & Other Food Products)
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
• Nutraceuticals & Pharma
• Animal Feed & Pet Food
• Horoeka
• Household
By Distribution Channel
• Direct Distribution Channel
• Indirect Distribution Channel
• Hypermarket/ Supermarket
• Convenience Stores (Departmental Stores, Food & Drink Specialty Stores)
• Online
• Others (Specialty Stores And Others)
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1395
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results