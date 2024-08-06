Bioadhesives Market: Trends, Key Players, and Strategic Insights
The global bioadhesive market size is projected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2020 to USD 9.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0%, during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Bioadhesives Market”
230 - Market Data Tables
59 - Figures
236 - Pages
The plant-based segment is expected to account for the larger share of the bioadhesive market, by type, during the forecast period.
Plant-based adhesives are natural adhesives that are derived from organic sources, such as soy protein, starch (dextrin), and lignin. They are also referred to as green, renewable, sustainable, environmentally-friendly, and bio-based adhesives. Bioadhesives find a wide range of applications in varied industries, such as woodworking, packaging, and construction.
The medical segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application industry in the bioadhesives market during the forecast period.
The demand for healthcare products and services has greatly increased due to increasing population and awareness regarding benefits from bio-based products. For example, these adhesives are incorporated in healthcare product formulations to be used in drug delivery systems, which allow absorption of drugs to biological elements, for instance body tissues. Bioadhesives are compatible for use in biomedical applications, which involve skin or body tissue. Thus, the increasing use of bioadhesives in the medical segment is expected to drive the market over the next five years.
Bioadhesives market in APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
APAC is segmented as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of APAC. The bioadhesive market in China is witnessing significant growth due to the increased export of biodegradable products to North America, Europe, and other developed countries where the level of awareness for sustainability among the consumers is high and demand exists for bioadhesives. Also, major regional companies have ramped up their production capacities of biodegradable adhesives, which is fueling the growth of bioadhesives manufacturing in China
Bioadhesives Market Key Players
Major players operating in the global bioadhesive market include Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., (US), Arkema (Bostik SA) (France), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Beardow Adams Group (England), Paramelt BV (Netherlands), Jowat SE (Germany), Ingredion Incorporated (US), EcoSynthetix Inc. (Canada), and Tate & Lyle PLC (UK).
