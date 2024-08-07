Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach US$ 32.79 Bn in year 2030
Water Treatment Chemicals Market size is expected to reach US$ 32.79 Bn in year 2030, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 07, 2024 ) Maximize Market Research has published a report on Water Treatment Chemicals Market in July 2024. The report on Water Treatment Chemicals Market goes in depth about market dynamics & structure with clear representation of competitive analysis, including type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The comprehensive analysis of the report includes, past, present, and future status, market size, and trends. The report serves as a guide for investors by offering market insights and key opportunities.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, due to rapid industrialization and higher standards of living. Industrialization along with population growth has increased the demand for water treatment. High cost of chemicals and biocide contamination are some of the main concerns. Emergence of new water treatment has shown to restrain the traditional Water Treatment Chemicals Market to some extent.
Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation
by Product Type
Flocculants & Coagulants
Biocides & Disinfectants
Defoamers & Defoaming Agents
Ph Adjusters & Softeners
Corrosion Inhibitors
by End Use
Electric Power Generation
Oil & Gas
Chemicals Manufacturing
Mining & Mineral Processing
Municipal
Food & Beverages
Pulp & Paper
by Source
Synthetic
Bio-Based
Water Treatment Chemicals Market Key Players:
Nalco-Ecolab
Danaher
Kemira
BASF SE
Kurita Water Industries Ltd
GE Water & Process Technologies
Ecolab Incorporated
BWA Water Additives
Cortec Corporation
The Dow Chemical Company
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
