Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period and is expected to reach US$ 7.69 Bn by 2030.
Maximize Market Research has published a report on Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market. The report includes industry key players profiles and strategies, overview of investments, strategic expansions, with a focus on strategic initiatives to capture market opportunities. This report on Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market also covers the impact of COVID-19, market growth factors, segmentation, regional insights, key highlights, and the competitive landscape.
Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market is showing significant growth trends globally. Waterborne Epoxy Resin are popular due to their low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, making them popular in end-user industries such as construction and automotive.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market during the forecast period. North-America being a mature market shows steady demand across various applications and industries. Europe shows a strong focus on environmental regulation and sustainability driving the demand for low VOC resins. Latin America, Middle East & Africa are emerging markets with growth potential in industrial, construction and automotive sector.
Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Segmentation
by Type High
Molecular Weight
Low Molecular Weight
by Application
Adhesives
Composites
Coatings
by Industry
Construction
Automotive
Textile
Packaging
Furniture
Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Key Players:
Hexion Inc. (US)
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
Allnex GmbH (Germany)
Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd.
Olin Corporation (US)
Huntsman Corporation (US)
Reichhold LLC (US)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Adeka Corporation (Japan)
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Metal Strips Market size was valued at USD 212.75 Billion in 2023 and the total Metal Strips Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 285.54 Billion.
Trimethylhydroquinone Market size was valued at USD 1037.50 Million in 2023 and the total Trimethylhydroquinone revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1377.27 Million by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
