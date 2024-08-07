United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% from 2024 to 2030
United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market size was valued at USD 642.30 Million in 2023 and the total Electric Vehicle revenue in the United Kingdom is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1237.39 Million by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 07, 2024 ) Maximize market Research has published a report on United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market, which highlights the key aspects and insights from the report on the UK electric vehicle market, including rankings, market growth, challenges, opportunities, and strategic initiatives.
UK ranks 5th globally in EY's EV Country Readiness Index for the electric vehicle (EV) transition. With a significant growth rate of 26% in 2023 UK follows behind Trails Norway (81%), Sweden (53%), and the Netherlands (35%). The UK government has taken initiatives by partnering with key players. UK government is also phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles with ‘road to zero strategy’. The zero-emission vehicle mandate starting from 2024 will have a significant impact on United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market. Under this we see some developments like, Bentley-Electric vehicles only by 2030, Ford-Plug-in hybrid and electric by 2030, General Motors-Electric vehicles by 2035, Volvo-Electric-only sales from 2030, Peugeot-Electrify all vehicles by 2023, are some of the important landmarks.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/64130/
United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation
by Vehicle Type
Two-Wheelers
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
by Type
Battery Electric Vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/64130/
by Vehicle Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive
All-Wheel Drive
by Vehicle Class
Low-priced
Mid-priced
Luxury
by End-User
Private
Commercial
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/64130/
United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Key Players:
Tesla (Palo Alto, California, USA)
BMW (Munich, Germany)
Mini (Oxford, United Kingdom - part of BMW Group)
Ford (Dearborn, Michigan, USA)
Hyundai (Seoul, South Korea)
Kia Corporation (Seoul, South Korea)
Nissan (Yokohama, Japan)
Volkswagen (Wolfsburg, Germany)
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
EV Onboard Battery Charger Market size was valued at USD 4.4 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.44 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.3%.
Butterfly Valves Market size was valued at USD 11.2 Billion in 2023 and the total Butterfly Valves Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.24 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 17.11 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
UK ranks 5th globally in EY's EV Country Readiness Index for the electric vehicle (EV) transition. With a significant growth rate of 26% in 2023 UK follows behind Trails Norway (81%), Sweden (53%), and the Netherlands (35%). The UK government has taken initiatives by partnering with key players. UK government is also phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles with ‘road to zero strategy’. The zero-emission vehicle mandate starting from 2024 will have a significant impact on United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market. Under this we see some developments like, Bentley-Electric vehicles only by 2030, Ford-Plug-in hybrid and electric by 2030, General Motors-Electric vehicles by 2035, Volvo-Electric-only sales from 2030, Peugeot-Electrify all vehicles by 2023, are some of the important landmarks.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/64130/
United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation
by Vehicle Type
Two-Wheelers
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
by Type
Battery Electric Vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/64130/
by Vehicle Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive
All-Wheel Drive
by Vehicle Class
Low-priced
Mid-priced
Luxury
by End-User
Private
Commercial
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/64130/
United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Key Players:
Tesla (Palo Alto, California, USA)
BMW (Munich, Germany)
Mini (Oxford, United Kingdom - part of BMW Group)
Ford (Dearborn, Michigan, USA)
Hyundai (Seoul, South Korea)
Kia Corporation (Seoul, South Korea)
Nissan (Yokohama, Japan)
Volkswagen (Wolfsburg, Germany)
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
EV Onboard Battery Charger Market size was valued at USD 4.4 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.44 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.3%.
Butterfly Valves Market size was valued at USD 11.2 Billion in 2023 and the total Butterfly Valves Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.24 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 17.11 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results