EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2024 ) According to a new report by InsightAce Analytic, the "Craft Tea Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $363.84 Mn in 2023 and is poised to reach $539.95 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2024 to 2031.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Craft Tea Market are:
• Artisanal and Small-Batch Production.
• Diverse Tea Varieties and Blends.
• Emphasis on Quality and Authenticity.
The following are the primary obstacles to the Craft Tea Market's expansion:
• Limited Accessibility and Distribution.
• Higher Price Points.
• Competition with Established Brands.
Future expansion opportunities for the global Craft Tea Market include:
• Expanding Aging Population.
• Sustainability Initiatives.
• Diverse Flavor Innovation.
Market Analysis:
The craft tea market is witnessing notable growth as consumers increasingly seek unique and high-quality tea experiences. Fueled by a demand for artisanal products, the market is characterized by diverse flavor innovation, a focus on health and wellness, and sustainability initiatives. Craft tea brands are leveraging online platforms and direct-to-consumer models to broaden their reach, while educational marketing strategies aim to deepen consumer understanding and appreciation.
List of Prominent Players in the Craft Tea Market:
• Lupicia Co., Ltd
• Cofco
• Teasenz
• California Tea House
• Panella Foods And Beverages Private Limited
• Bettys And Taylors Group Ltd
• Fms Consumer Products Pvt Ltd
• Bharat Group
• Vahdam
• Stash Tea
Recent Developments:
• In November 2021, Tata Consumer Varieties redesigned their Tetley Green Tea and added vitamin C to two new products, Tata Tea Tulsi Green and Tata Tea Gold Care. These fresh products are created with advantageous components that raise the body's defenses and increase wellness.
• In June 2021, Yogi tea purchased Granum Inc. (Choice Organic Teas), a business that produces organic teas. With this acquisition, the firm hopes to strengthen its portfolio of organic teas and compete in the rapidly expanding organic tea market.
• In May 2021, LUPICIA will offer more than 400 kinds of fresh teas throughout the year, ranging from seasonal teas to our original blends of flavored teas.We invite you to journey into the fascinating world of tea with LUPICIA FRESH TEA.
Craft Tea Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers:
Artisanal and Small-Batch Production The craft tea market is experiencing significant momentum, propelled by the driving force of artisanal and small-batch production. Consumers are increasingly drawn to the authenticity, quality, and uniqueness offered by teas crafted in small quantities using traditional methods. Artisanal production allows for meticulous sourcing of high-quality tea leaves, often handpicked and processed with care. This emphasis on craftsmanship resonates with consumers seeking distinct flavor profiles and a connection to the tea-making process.
Challenges:
Limited Accessibility and Distribution Limited accessibility and distribution channels pose significant challenges to the growth of the craft tea market. Craft teas, often produced in small batches with an emphasis on quality and uniqueness, may need help in reaching a broader consumer base due to constrained distribution networks. The niche nature of artisanal teas makes them less accessible in certain markets or regions, hindering the market's overall expansion.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North America Craft Tea Market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. The region's growth is propelled by an increasing consumer inclination toward artisanal and premium beverages, coupled with a rising demand for diverse and unique tea experiences. The craft tea movement aligns with the evolving preferences of North American consumers who seek authenticity, quality, and novel flavor profiles. Factors such as a well-established tea culture, a growing awareness of health and wellness trends, and a robust market for specialty beverages contribute to North America's prominence in driving the craft tea market's dynamic expansion.
Segmentation of Craft Tea Market-
By Product Type-
• Blooming Craft Tea
• Active Craft Tea
• Floating Floss Craft Tea
By Distributional Channels-
• Online
• Offline
o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
o Specialty Stores
o Convenience Stores
o Others
By End User-
• Commercial
• Individual
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
