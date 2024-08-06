Corporate Wellness Market total revenue is expected to grow at 7.1 percent from 2024 to 2030
As per Maximize Market research, the Corporate Wellness Market total revenue is expected to grow at 7.1 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 104.82 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2024 ) Wellness Programs Driving the Corporate Wellness Market Corporations are actively using corporate wellness programs to promote employee performance and well-being, eliminate health risks, and reduce employee healthcare expenses. Within the corporate wellness market, wearable technology has gained widespread popularity. In the corporate wellness industry, the prevalence of wellness apps is steadily growing, providing employees with a convenient means to oversee their health and well-being.
North America Corporate Wellness Market dominated the global market in 2023. According to the RAND employer survey, almost 50% of the employers in the U.S. provide wellness programs to their staff. Larger employers provide more complex wellness initiatives. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of over the forecast period owing to growing awareness about corporate wellness programs.
Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation
by Service
• 1Fitness
• Health risk assessment
• Health screening
• Nutrition and weight management
• Smoking cessation
• Stress management
• Others
by Category
• Fitness and nutrition consultants
• Organizations/employers
• Psychological therapists
by End User
• Small-scale organizations
• Medium-scale organizations
• Large-scale organizations
• Other
Corporate Wellness Market Key Players:
1. Sodexo Group [Issy-les-Moulineaux, France]
2. EXOS [Phoenix, Arizona, USA]
3. ComPsych [Chicago, Illinois, USA Europe
4. Wellsource, Inc. [Portland, Oregon, USA]
5. Asia Pacific
6. Truworth Wellness [Pune, Maharashtra, India]
7. SOL Wellness [Mumbai, Maharashtra, India]
Maximize Market Research is Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
Amplifier Market size was valued at USD 2.84 Billion in 2023 and the total Amplifier Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.96 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.48 Billion by 2030.
Global Memory Integrated Circuits Market size was valued at USD 7.43 Bn. in 2023 and the total Memory Integrated Circuits revenue is expected to grow by 6.8 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 11.78 Bn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
