Global Circular Connectors Market is forecasted to reaching nearly USD 14.04 Bn. for 2030 as per Maximize Market Research.
As per Maximize Market research, the Global Circular Connectors Market size was valued at USD 9.52 Bn. in 2023, and revenue is expected to grow by 5.7 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 14.04 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 05, 2024 ) The circular connectors market is expected to grow due to its applications in a variety of industries including automotive, consumer electronics, and others. The Circular connectors are multi-pin interface connectors that provide optimum signal connection of electric or transmission signals.
In 2023, the United States is expected to hold a 43% share of the North American circular connectors market, driven by increased aerospace and defense spending. Total net energy generation in the US reached 310,710 thousand MWh in March 2021, up 1% from March 2021, boosting power consumption and demand for circular connectors. Also, the Asia-Pacific region, led by China, India, and Japan, is projected to be one of the fastest-growing markets, reflecting their expanding economies.
Major manufacturers use techniques like new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to expand. For example, Belden Inc. bought OTN Systems N.V. for USD 71 million in January 2021 to enhance industrial automation solutions. In December 2021, Amphenol Corporation agreed to acquire MTS Systems Corporation for USD 58.50 per share in cash, totalling about USD 1.7 billion, to strengthen its high-technology interconnect and sensor solutions.
Circular Connectors Market Segmentation:
By Type
Hybrid connectors
Signal connectors
Data connectors
Power connectors
By Application
Military
Transportation
Industrial
Residential
Medical
Circular Connectors Market Key Players:
Amphenol
Molex
Sumitomo Wiring System
Delphi
Jonhon
ITT
Maximize Market Research is leading IT & Telecommunication research firm
Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market size is expected to reach US$ 40.76 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 34.76% during the forecast period.
The global Homeland Security Market size was valued at USD 596.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2024 to 2030, reaching a market size of approximately USD 880.39 billion by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
