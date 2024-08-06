DC-DC Converter Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.50 percent during the forecast period
Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global dc-dc converter market. leading position in the market is attributed to the rapid urbanization, growth in income, and rise in population.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, DC-DC Converter Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.50 percent during the forecast period and the market is expected to reach US$ 25.08 Bn by 2030.
DC-DC converter is an electromechanical device, which deviations direct current (DC) source from one voltage level to another. Additionally, the development of digital power management and control coupled with new power architecture also affects the market. Application area of the non-isolated dc-dc converters contains point-of-load modules, cell phones, CPU and memory power supplies.
Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global dc-dc converter market. With rising fuel efficiency regulations, some of the key players in the automotive industry are focusing to deliver more efficient vehicle systems. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.
DC-DC Converter Market Segmentation:
by Form Factor
• Quarter Brick
• Eighth Brick
• Half Brick
• Full Brick
• Sixteen Brick
by Output Voltage
• 3.3V
• 5V
• 12V
by Input Voltage
• 70V
by Output Number
• Single Output
• Dual Output
• Three output
• Multi-Output
by Product Type
• Isolated
• Non-isolated
by Sales Channel
• Direct
• Indirect
by Verticals
• Telecommunication
• Server, Storage & Network
• Industrial Robotics
• Aerospace & Defense
• Aircraft
DC-DC Converter Market Key Players:
1. General Electric
2. Ericsson
3. Texas Instruments
4. Artesyn Embedded Technologies
5. Crane Aerospace and Electronics
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
Global Private Wireless Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 21.72 Billion.
Atomic Clock Market size was valued at USD 510 million in 2023 and the total Global Atomic Clock revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 818.9 million.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
