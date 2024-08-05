Slickline Services Market is forecasted to reaching nearly USD 10.78 Bn. for 2030 as per Maximize Market Research.
As per Maximize Market research, the Slickline Services Market size was valued at USD 9.13 Bn. in 2023, and revenue is expected to grow by 2.4 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 10.78 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 05, 2024 ) The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused a decline in demand due to halted drilling operations and logistical challenges. Still, increased drilling and completion activities are now driving slickline services market growth. Factors such as the rise in global oil and gas exploration, onshore drilling, and advancements in digital services for better control and monitoring are key drivers.
The market faces challenges from fluctuating oil prices and the transition to digital services, but these are offset by the need for efficient well conservation and lower operational costs.
North America is expected to dominate the market, driven by competitive offshore projects and the expansion of shale plays. The U.S. government’s initiatives, such as leasing 80.9 million acres for oil and gas extraction, and the recent growth in shale plays, are significant contributors.
The major market segments include pulling tools, which are projected to have the largest market share due to their critical role in well maintenance, and onshore services which dominate due to their cost-effectiveness and higher global oil production share.
Overall, the market is poised for steady growth due to technological advancements and increased drilling activities.
Slickline Services Market Segmentation:
By Slickline Tools
Pulling Tools
Gauge Cutter
Downhole Bailer
Bridge Plug
Others
By Application
Onshore
Offshore
Slickline Services Market Key Players:
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (U.S.)
Weatherford International PLC (U.S.)
Expro Group (U.K.)
Altus Intervention (Norway)
GE Co. (U.S.)
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
