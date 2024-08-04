Chub Packaging Market size is to reach USD 142.21 Mn. by 2030 with the CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period
As per Maximize Market Research, Chub Packaging Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 142.21 Mn. by 2030 with the CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 04, 2024 ) In the Asia Pacific, the Australian red meat industry is considered the world's largest exporter of beef (20% of total world exports) and sheep meats (36% of total world exports). Red meat production is also the economic contributor to the Australian farm and fisheries food production industry after grains, with a value of about 13.3 billion Australian dollars in the 2012 and 2013 financial year.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Chub Packaging Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.
The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.
Chub Packaging Market Segmentation:
by Material Type
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene
Multilayer nylon
Polyvinylidene chloride
Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
Other
by End Use
Fresh Meat
Frozen Fish and Sea Food
Non gassing Cheese
Non-ripening cheese
Others
Chub Packaging Market, Key Players are:
Cargill Corporation
Henry & Sons and Qingdao Haide Packaging Co., Ltd.
Plastopil Hazorea Co. Ltd.
Kendall Packaging Corporation
Sealed Air Corporation
Coveris Holdings SA
R.A Jones Group Ltd
Berry Plastics Corporation
Bemis Company
10.Flexopack S.A.
11.Inteplast Group
12.HOVUS Incorporated
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods and Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Packaging Robots Market was valued USD 4.29 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.85 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.18 % during a forecast period.
Health & Hygiene Packaging Market size was valued at USD 124.57 Billion in 2023 and the total Health & Hygiene Packaging Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 195.11 Billion by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
