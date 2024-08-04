Digital Workplace Market is growing at a CAGR of 22.3 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 167.30 Bn
As per Maximize Market Research, Digital Workplace Market size was valued at USD 40.88 Bn. in 2023 and market revenue is growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 167.30 Bn by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 04, 2024 ) North American region dominated the Digital Workplace Market in the year 2023 due to highly developed technological infrastructure, including strong internet connectivity and widespread adoption of digital tools and platforms. This foundation provides a conducive environment for the growth of digital workplace solutions.
According to the MMR Study Report in the USA, 12.7% of full-time employees work remotely, with 28.2% using a hybrid model. By 2025, 32.6 million Americans, or 22% of the workforce, will work remotely. Notably, 98% of workers prefer remote work, and 93% of employers plan to conduct remote job interviews. Currently, 16% of companies operate fully remotely.
The rise of IoT devices and wearable technology enhances connectivity and data collection, enabling real-time monitoring and the creation of smart, automated workplaces.
Digital Workplace Market Segmentation:
by Component
Solution
Unified communication and collaboration
Unified endpoint management
Enterprise mobility and management
Services
by Deployment
On-premises
Cloud
by Organization Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs
by Vertical
BFSI
Consumer goods and retail
Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Healthcare and pharmaceuticals
Government and public sector
Media and entertainment
Others
Digital Workplace Market, Key Players are
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Slack Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Google LLC (USA)
HCL Technologies Ltd. (India)
Atlassian Corporation Plc (Australia)
Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India)
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
