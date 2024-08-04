Disposable Gloves Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 13.95 billion
As per Maximize Market Research, Disposable Gloves Market size was valued at USD 9.45 Billion in 2023 and the total Disposable Gloves Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 13.95 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 04, 2024 ) In 2023, North America held a larger market share of over 35.2% across the global disposable gloves market.
APAC region is also a significant contributor to the global disposable gloves market. The extensive and continually expanding population in the Asia Pacific has an increasing demand for a substantial quantity of disposable gloves.
Governments across the region are encouraging improved hygiene and sanitation, resulting in a greater adoption of disposable gloves by the general population. Asia serves as a major production hub for disposable gloves due to lower manufacturing costs compared to other regions.
Ansell Ltd. an Australian company in manufacturing gloves have increased its focus on delivering high-performance gloves and using new innovative material like nitrile. This company has acquired Primus Brand, which is an Indian Company manufacturing gloves.
Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation:
by Product
Powdered
Non-powdered
by Material
Natural Rubber Gloves
Nitrile Gloves
Vinyl Gloves
Neoprene
Polyethylene
Others
by Application
Medical
Examination
Surgical
Non-Medical
Food Service
Clean Room
Industrial
Disposable Gloves Market, Key Players are:
Cardinal Health
Medline
Nephron Nitrile, LLC
STRONG Manufacturers.
American Nitrile
SHIELD Scientific B.V.
Franz Mensch GmbH
Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
PAUL HARTMANN AG
Unigloves
