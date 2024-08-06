Payment Processing Solutions Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2028
Top Companies Covered in Payment Processing Solutions Market are PayPal (US), Fiserv (US), Global Payments (US), FIS (US), Square (US), Stripe (US), MasterCard (US), Visa (US), Dwolla (US), ACI Worldwide (US)
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2024 ) According to a research report "Payment Processing Solutions Market by Payment Method (Debit Card, Credit Card, ACH, eWallet), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate), and Region(North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the payment processing solutions market is projected to grow from USD 103.2 billion in 2023 to USD 160.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of smartphones and mobile applications has led to a growing trend of consumers utilizing mobile devices for making payments. Mobile payment solutions, such as digital wallets and mobile banking apps, heavily depend on payment processing services to facilitate smooth transactions, driving the payment processing solutions market.
Based on payment method, the credit card method to hold the largest market during the forecast period.
A credit card is a payment card issued by banks or financial institutions to individuals, allowing them to make purchases from merchants and incur agreed-upon charges. It provides a revolving line of credit, enabling cardholders to borrow money for payments or cash advances. Credit cards offer convenience and flexibility, eliminating the need for cash or checks. Cardholders have the option to carry a balance from month to month, subject to interest charges. Different types of credit cards, such as business, secured, prepaid, and digital cards, cater to various needs and preferences. While credit cards provide benefits like rewards programs and enhanced purchasing power, responsible credit management is crucial to avoid excessive debt and interest accumulation.
Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast
Asia Pacific consumers in the region prefer seamless and secure digital payment transactions, driving the demand for advanced payment processing solutions. With a growing retail market in Asia Pacific, global payment processing solution providers increasingly focus on this region to offer sophisticated solutions. Countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia witness a high volume of daily mobile transactions, prompting respective governments to prioritize convenient payment methods. The GSMA's “The Mobile Economy 2021” report highlights that Asia Pacific has a 42% mobile internet penetration rate, with 1.2 billion people connected to mobile internet by the end of 2020, marking an addition of 200 million new subscribers compared to the previous year.
Market Players:
The major vendors covered in the payment processing solutions market include PayPal (US), Fiserv (US), FIS (US), Global Payments (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Square (US), Mastercard (US), Visa (US), Adyen (Netherland), Stripe (US), PayU (Netherland), Jack Henry & Associates (US), Paysafe (UK), PhonePe (India), Razorpay (India), Secure Payment Systems (US), Worldline (France), Spreedly (US), Fattmerchant (US), North American Bancard (US), Dwolla (US), CCBill (US), Authorize.Net (US), Alipay (China), PayProTec (US), SignaPay (US), Klik & Pay (Switzerland), Finix Payments (US), Due (US), Pineapple Payments (US), Modulr (UK), MuchBetter (UK), Paykickstart (US), AeroPay (US), and Sila (US).
