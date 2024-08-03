Probiotics Market Reached USD 139.3 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate of 8.6% To Forecast 2024-2032
Pune,03, August 2024: Probiotics Market Size Was Valued at USD 66.3 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 139.3 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 8.6% From 2024-2032. Probiotics, which are living microorganisms consisting of beneficial bacteria and yeast, play a crucial role in maintaining intestinal balance in both humans and animals. They aid in the production of digestive acids and enzymes, ensuring efficient digestion and protecting good bacteria from harmful pathogens. Beyond digestive health, probiotics are being used to address mental health issues, digestive disorders, and neurological illnesses. They help modulate the immune system, prevent oxidative damage to proteins and lipids, and fight infections within the body. As people become more concerned about preventive healthcare, there is a growing demand for organic and safe products with health benefits, driving the probiotics market forward. Government initiatives and organizational efforts, such as the Probiotics Education Program (PEP) launched by NSM, are also raising awareness about the health benefits of probiotics and encouraging consumers to integrate them into their diets.
The shift toward disease-management diets is leading to increased consumption of functional foods and nutraceuticals containing probiotics. Demographic factors such as rising disposable income, improved living standards, and an aging population contribute to the demand for probiotics as part of preventive healthcare measures. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of probiotics for maintaining digestive tract health. Several genetically characterized strains of lactobacilli and bifidobacteria have been developed to prevent and manage gastrointestinal infections and disorders. The growing demand for natural products and increased consumer awareness about the benefits of probiotics are key drivers of market growth. As functional foods that promote health beyond basic nutrition gain popularity, the probiotics market is expanding. With a significant portion of the population facing obesity, digestive disorders, gastroenteritis, candidiasis, yeast infections, and other illnesses, market players are developing probiotic products to address these issues. Although the current market for probiotics is moderate, it is expected to grow significantly shortly.
Probiotics Market Dynamics
Probiotics, often used as food supplements in functional foods and beverages, are known for their positive effects on the human gastrointestinal tract. A 2021 survey by the Indian nutrition tech company Habit Health and Nutrition found that over 70% of people seek to improve their diets to boost health, and immunity, and reduce stress. This growing consumer preference for healthy food is driving the global probiotics market forward. Probiotics, as dietary supplements, offer numerous benefits, including improved digestion, enhanced immune systems, and weight management. As awareness of these health benefits rises, the market is expected to grow further, especially with the increasing interest in veganism and plant-based foods. Companies like Chobani are tapping into this trend by launching plant-based probiotic products, such as their new line of probiotic drinks introduced in August 2020, which come in flavors like Lemon Ginger, Pineapple Turmeric, Peach Mint, and Cherry Hibiscus Tea.
Probiotics Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the Probiotics Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominates the global market and is forecasted to maintain the largest share for the given period. Over the past decade, the region has seen rapid development, with China and Japan accounting for half of the sales. Consequently, the demand for probiotic products, particularly drinks in Japan and certain CSHA countries, is expected to remain high in the coming years. For instance, Yakult Honsha, based in Japan, reports selling 9,540 Yakult bottles daily within the country. The increasing consumption of these brewed beers and other fermented drinks is anticipated to drive the growth of regional markets.
Probiotics Market Segment Analysis
By Microbial Genus
Lactobacillus
Bifidobacterium
Yeast
Based on the Microbial Genus, the market is segmented into Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Yeast. Lactobacillus is a dominant player in the probiotics market due to its widespread applications in health and wellness. Known for its beneficial effects on gut health, Lactobacillus species are extensively used in dietary supplements, fermented foods, and beverages. These bacteria help maintain a healthy balance of gut flora, improve digestion, enhance immune function, and can even have positive effects on mental health. The rising consumer awareness about the benefits of probiotics and increasing demand for functional foods and beverages are driving the market growth. Additionally, Lactobacillus is widely researched and backed by scientific evidence, which boosts consumer trust and preference. Its adaptability to various food matrices and the ability to survive in different environmental conditions further enhance its market dominance. As health and wellness trends continue to rise globally, Lactobacillus's role in the probiotics market is expected to expand, catering to diverse consumer needs across different age groups.
By Application
Functional Food and Beverage
Dietary Supplement
Animal Feed
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Pharmacies/Health Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Retail
Others
GLOBAL PROBIOTICS MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Probiotics Key Competitors include:
Danone S.A. (Paris, France)
Lallemand Inc. (Canada)
Yakult Honsha (Japan)
Nestlé S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)
DuPont (Danisco A/S) (Delaware, United States)
Hansen (Horsholm, Denmark)
Kerry Inc. (Tralee, Ireland)
Post Holdings, Inc. (Missouri)
Pepsico, Inc. (New York, United States)
Evolve Biosystems, Inc. (Davis, California) and Other Key Players
Key questions answered in the Probiotics Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Probiotics market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Probiotics market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Probiotics market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Probiotics market?
Who are the leading companies in the Probiotics market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Probiotics market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Probiotics market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Probiotics market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Probiotics Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Probiotics Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Probiotics Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Womens Nutrition Market: Women's Nutrition Market Size Was Valued at USD 48.5 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 82.65 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% From 2024-2032.
Oral & Dental Probiotics Market: Oral & Dental Probiotics Market Size Was Valued at USD 2873.44 Million in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 5377.95 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 8.1% From 2023-2030.
