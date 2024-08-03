Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market growing at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2024 to 2031.
“Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $552.23 Mn in 2023 and is poised to reach $924.18 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2024 to 2031. according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the pressure mapping systems in the healthcare market are:
• Rising disposable income
• Increasing aging global population
• Expanding knowledge of cutting-edge medical treatment
The following are the primary obstacles to the pressure mapping systems in the healthcare market's expansion:
• High cost
• Concerns about health
• Lack of awareness
Future expansion opportunities for pressure mapping systems in the healthcare market include:
• Improvement in patient propensity
• Increasingly popular alternative to drapes
• Increasing number of patients
Market Analysis:
Developments in sensor technology, data processing, and software evaluation tools are propelling pressure mapping systems. The top companies are also expected to release more advanced products, which would further speed up the market's growth. Pressure mapping sensors are increasingly used in portable healthcare wearables, a major factor for the market expansion. Furthermore, healthcare practitioners and facilities have rapidly adopted pressure mapping systems due to the numerous benefits that have been widely publicized in driving the worldwide market for pressure mapping systems in healthcare.
List of Prominent Players in the Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market:
• Tekscan, Inc
• Sensor Products Inc
• PPS
• XSENSOR Technology Corporation
• Vista Medical
• FSRTEK
• Blue Chip Medical Products
Recent Developments:
• In July 2023, Tekscan boasted of launching its latest product, High-Speed TireScanTM. This lightweight but sturdy technology has allowed the tire industry and testing facilities to take repeatable readings of the dynamic contact patch pressure (DCPP) from belt-driven tires at speeds up to 165 mph (265 km/h).
• In June 2023, XSENSOR is pleased to announce that their ForeSite Intelligent Surface mattress solution is now prepared for clinical trials and evaluations. Improve patient safety and clinical workload productivity with a sensor-based system.
• In July 2023, Tekscan was pleased to announce that product availability in these key markets for electronics has been enhanced. In response to consumer demand for retail availability of our FlexiForce sensors, we have formed direct partnerships with two of the most reputable online marketplaces for consumer electronics, DigiKey and Mouser. FlexiForce sensors are more accessible than ever before.
Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers:
Increasing Elderly Population The world's elderly population is at increased risk for several health problems, including pressure ulcers. The demand for pressure mapping devices is rising due to the ever-increasing number of older people. In addition to preventing pressure ulcers, pressure mapping devices help patients feel more comfortable and in the best possible posture during a wide range of medical procedures, including surgeries and intensive care is driving the market growth.
Challenges:
High Initial Costs and Insufficient Public Awareness The limited public awareness and high start-up costs hinder the market's expansion. Those smaller healthcare facilities or those with restricted funds may find pressure mapping devices prohibitively expensive to purchase and use. The price tag comprises the initial investment and the cost of professional training for healthcare workers and regular maintenance. Additionally, more information on the value and application of pressure mapping tools needs to be added. An inefficient, harmful application of the technology can result, which challenges the market growth.
North America is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American pressure mapping systems in the healthcare market are likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of an aging population, the increasing number of people living with chronic conditions, and medical sensors are gaining more and more attention. The growing demand for medical sensors, spurred by advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the ability to detect diseases early, has driven the market growth. Additionally, several factors will influence the market throughout the projected period. Some of these trends include an uptick in the prevalence of crippling diseases like paralysis and multiple sclerosis, an increase in the number of people admitted to hospitals, and an uptick in the number of lower limb amputations.
Segmentation of Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market-
By Application-
• Hospital Beds/ Mattresses
• Wheelchair
• Foot Insoles
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
