GEO Orbit's Strategic Role in Small Satellite Market Expansion
Small Satellite Market by Mass (Small, Mini, Micro, Nano, Cube), Subsystem (Satellite bus, Payloads, Solar Pannels, Satellite Antennas), Orbit (LEO, MEO, GEO, Other Orbits), Application, End Use, Frequency and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 03, 2024 ) The Small Satellite Market is estimated to grow to USD 11.2 billion by 2029, from USD 5.2 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2029 and is expected to be led by North America in 2024. At the heart of the space ecosystem, the small satellite industry stands out for its energy and the many chances it opens up. Several key factors are pushing the industry ahead: the goal to provide worldwide Internet access more, the ability to make satellites smaller, and new tech breakthroughs. Small satellite makers keep working with big agencies like NASA and are trying to adjust to changing rules. This puts them at the cutting edge of a fast-changing space industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150947396
Key Market Players:
Major players in the small satellite companies include SpaceX (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Airbus Defence and Space (Germany), Northrop Grumman (US), and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US) to enhance their presence in the market. The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the small satellite market.
Based on subsystem, the satellite bus segment is estimated to have the second largest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on the subsystem, the small satellite market has been segmented into satellite bus, payloads, solar panels, satellite antenna, and others. The satellite bus segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The growing need for dependable and reasonably priced platforms that support satellite functionality is driving the satellite bus segment of the small satellite market. Improvements in modular bus architectures that facilitate quick assembly and scalability while meeting various task requirements are important motivators. More payload lodging capacity within these small frames is also a must in order to support more robust multifunctionality for scientific research, Earth observation, and communications. Improvements in propulsion and strength structures within satellite bus designs are also being driven by the momentum toward lowering launch costs and lengthening satellite lifespans, which makes them crucial to the competitive dynamics of the small satellite market.
Based on orbit, the GEO orbit segment is estimated to have the second largest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on the orbit, the market is further divided into LEO, MEO, GEO, and Other Orbits. GEO orbit segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.5% till 2029. The primary driver behind the small satellite market's Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) segment is its strategic significance for broadcasting, telecommunications, and weather monitoring services. While the use of MEO and LEO orbits for satellites is increasing, the GEO satellite's distinct advantage is offering uniform, real-time coverage over many regions, which is very useful for services requiring continuous, reliable communication links. Increasingly, there is a demand for dependable broadband Internet, high-definition television (HDTV) broadcast, DBS (direct broadcast by satellite) services as well as direct-to-home, communications satellite services. Advances in technology that reduce the cost and complexity of establishing and maintaining a GEO capability are key factors that will enable smaller satellites to operate effectively in the GEO.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150947396
Based on region, the Middle East is estimated to have the second largest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on region, the small satellite market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. The Middle East region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% in the forecast period. The Middle East region is being driven by governments seeking to increase their technological dominance, which are making increasing investments in space technologies. The market is driven by the growth of nationwide area applications in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with a focus on telecommunications, medical research, and Earth observation. Security worries and ongoing conflicts have led to a surge in launching satellites for remote sensing and spying. Also, team ups with private companies and joint efforts with space agencies from other countries are helping this market grow faster.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150947396
Key Market Players:
Major players in the small satellite companies include SpaceX (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Airbus Defence and Space (Germany), Northrop Grumman (US), and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US) to enhance their presence in the market. The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the small satellite market.
Based on subsystem, the satellite bus segment is estimated to have the second largest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on the subsystem, the small satellite market has been segmented into satellite bus, payloads, solar panels, satellite antenna, and others. The satellite bus segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The growing need for dependable and reasonably priced platforms that support satellite functionality is driving the satellite bus segment of the small satellite market. Improvements in modular bus architectures that facilitate quick assembly and scalability while meeting various task requirements are important motivators. More payload lodging capacity within these small frames is also a must in order to support more robust multifunctionality for scientific research, Earth observation, and communications. Improvements in propulsion and strength structures within satellite bus designs are also being driven by the momentum toward lowering launch costs and lengthening satellite lifespans, which makes them crucial to the competitive dynamics of the small satellite market.
Based on orbit, the GEO orbit segment is estimated to have the second largest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on the orbit, the market is further divided into LEO, MEO, GEO, and Other Orbits. GEO orbit segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.5% till 2029. The primary driver behind the small satellite market's Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) segment is its strategic significance for broadcasting, telecommunications, and weather monitoring services. While the use of MEO and LEO orbits for satellites is increasing, the GEO satellite's distinct advantage is offering uniform, real-time coverage over many regions, which is very useful for services requiring continuous, reliable communication links. Increasingly, there is a demand for dependable broadband Internet, high-definition television (HDTV) broadcast, DBS (direct broadcast by satellite) services as well as direct-to-home, communications satellite services. Advances in technology that reduce the cost and complexity of establishing and maintaining a GEO capability are key factors that will enable smaller satellites to operate effectively in the GEO.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150947396
Based on region, the Middle East is estimated to have the second largest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on region, the small satellite market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. The Middle East region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% in the forecast period. The Middle East region is being driven by governments seeking to increase their technological dominance, which are making increasing investments in space technologies. The market is driven by the growth of nationwide area applications in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with a focus on telecommunications, medical research, and Earth observation. Security worries and ongoing conflicts have led to a surge in launching satellites for remote sensing and spying. Also, team ups with private companies and joint efforts with space agencies from other countries are helping this market grow faster.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results