Emergency Aircraft Evacuation Market Is to Reach USD 3.71 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 6.35% To Forecast 2024-2032
Emergency Aircraft Evacuation Market is growing at a fast pace due to the rising use of aircrafts, and numerous safety standards required by safety authorities. This market pertains to the manufacturing and distribution of emergency evacuation equipment l
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 03, 2024 ) Pune, 03, August 2024: The Global Emergency Aircraft Evacuation Market was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.71 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.35% From 2024-2032. The aircraft emergency evacuation market is growing rapidly due to the increasing use of aircraft and the many safety standards required by safety agencies. This market involves the production and distribution of emergency evacuation equipment such as slides, rafts, and stability vests for critical passengers in the event of a crisis. Proponents include next-generation technologies in aviation safety as well as the increasing demand for new aircraft alongside the requirements to move existing aircraft for safety certification. Evacuation systems incorporate advanced technologies and components, making them lighter and more reliable for use in emergency evacuations.
The aircraft emergency evacuation market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing air traffic, concerns about implementing stringent safety measures, and improvements in the methods used for evacuation. This activity is driven by the requirement that is widely accepted globally by the FAA and EASA to consider systems that ensure the highest safety standards even for narrow-body aircraft. The industry is also facing major changes due to the integration of high-tech methods such as integrated simulation training, smart evacuation systems, and better projection equipment.
Emergency Aircraft Evacuation Key Competitors include:
Air Charter Service (United Kingdom)
Zodiac Aero (France)
Survitec Group (United Kingdom)
JAMCO Corporation (Japan)
Scandlearn (Denmark)
AirMed International (United States), and other major players.
Emergency Aircraft Evacuation Market Dynamics
Investment in research and development of new evacuation systems has improved performance over current systems, such as more flexible and lighter evacuation slides, and faster and more seamless deployment. These systems aim to provide a fast and reliable means of evacuating passengers and thus reduce the time required to evacuate a room and increase passenger safety. Another difference that has emerged due to the development of evacuation equipment is ergonomic design for use during evacuation to reduce physical stress. This is marked by improvements in the manufacture and design of easy-to-use life rafts as well as sleeker, easier slide designs to facilitate the evacuation of passengers, including those who may be affected by mobility difficulties.
Emergency Aircraft Evacuation Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the Emergency Aircraft Evacuation Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The demand for air travel is growing rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the expansion of the tourism industry. The current surge in air traffic requires greater attention to aircraft safety, including emergency evacuation procedures, to maintain passenger confidence and comply with regulatory requirements. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region are acquiring new aircraft fleets as well as expanding and modernizing their facilities, along with other significant investments in aviation infrastructure. By facilitating the integration of advanced emergency evacuation solutions and technologies into newly established aviation infrastructure, this investment will strengthen the region’s dominance in the aircraft emergency evacuation market. Governments and aviation regulators in the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly placing importance on the implementation of safety regulations and standards in the aviation sector. Compliance with these regulations requires aircraft manufacturers and airlines to prioritize emergency evacuation preparation, thereby driving the market for innovative evacuation systems, safety equipment, and training initiatives.
Emergency Aircraft Evacuation Market Segment Analysis
By Product Segment
On the Ground Evacuation
In Water Evacuation
Mid-Flight Evacuation
Based on the Product Segment, the market is segmented into Ground Evacuation, Water Evacuation, and Mid-Flight Evacuation. Water Evacuation is expected to dominate the Emergency Aircraft Evacuation Market during the forecast period. Ground evacuation is a system or procedure for situations that may occur while the aircraft is still on the runway, such as on a runway or taxiing. This segment includes evacuation slides, which are an essential feature of passenger aircraft used in the event of a fire or other emergency on the ground. The need for ground evacuation solutions is increasing due to modern aviation regulatory requirements for safer alternative evacuation techniques, considering the need for rapid response to evacuate large numbers of passengers to reduce the number of casualties. In water evacuation, it focuses on situations where the aircraft lands on the water, also known as a dive. This segment interferes with life rafts, life buoys, and life jackets or life vests. The development of these technologies and improved standards have made it safer and more efficient while giving passengers the confidence to escape by evacuating the building and, if possible, survive the period before they are rescued.
By Application
Civil Use
Commercial
Military
GLOBAL EMERGENCY AIRCRAFT EVACUATION MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Emergency Aircraft Evacuation Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Emergency Aircraft Evacuation market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Emergency Aircraft Evacuation market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Emergency Aircraft Evacuation market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Emergency Aircraft Evacuation market?
Who are the leading companies in the Emergency Aircraft Evacuation market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Emergency Aircraft Evacuation market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Emergency Aircraft Evacuation market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Emergency Aircraft Evacuation market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Emergency Aircraft Evacuation Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Emergency Aircraft Evacuation Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Emergency Aircraft Evacuation Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
