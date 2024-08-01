Next Generation Genome Editing Market Growing with a CAGR of 21.8% from 2024-2031.
The Global Next Generation Genome Editing Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 01, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Next Generation Genome Editing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type of Gene Editing Technique (Recombinase-Based Editing, Prime Genome Editing, Bridge Editing, Base Editing, Retron Library Recombineering (RLR), Transposon-Based Systems, Homology-Directed Repair (HDR), Other emerging technologies), Application Area (Drug Discovery and Development, Diagnostics), Type of End User (Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutions, Government Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
The Next Generation Genome Editing market is rapidly advancing with technologies that exceed the capabilities of CRISPR-Cas9, enabling more precise and efficient genetic modifications. These cutting-edge tools aim to overcome the limitations of current methods by offering enhanced specificity, efficiency, and the ability to make large-scale DNA modifications. Key innovations include Bridge RNA, which can induce large insertions and rearrangements, and engineered Cas9 variants designed to improve activity, expand target ranges, and reduce immunogenicity.
These advancements have broad applications across various fields. In basic and clinical research, they facilitate the creation of genetically modified cell lines and animal models to study diseases like sickle cell and cancer. In therapeutics, they offer potential treatments for genetic and viral diseases. In agriculture, they enable the development of improved crops, and in environmental science, they support targeted modifications for remediation and conservation. The significance of these technologies lies in their potential to address existing challenges and expand the scope of genetic engineering.
List of Prominent Players in the Next Generation Genome Editing Market:
• Addgene
• Beam Therapeutics
• Bio Palette Co., Ltd
• Caribou Biosciences
• Cellectis
• Creative Biogene
• CRISPR Therapeutics.
• Danaher Corporation
• EdiGene, Inc.
• Editas Medicine
• ElevateBio
• GenKOre
• GenScript
• Horizon Discovery Ltd.
• Inscripta, Inc
• Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)
• Intellia Therapeutics
• KromaTiD, Inc
• Maravai LifeSciences
• Merck KGaA
• Pairwise
• Precision BioSciences
• ProQR Therapeutics
• QI-Biodesign
• Recombinetics
• Revvity
• Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
• Scribe Therapeutics
• Shape TX
• Synthego
• Synthorx (part of Sanofi)
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The rising prevalence of genetic disorders and diseases, driven by population growth and changing environmental factors, is increasing the demand for genome editing technologies to diagnose and treat these conditions. For example, around 13.5% of the Japanese population has type 2 diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance according to the National Library of Medicine. Advancements in genome editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and ZFNs have made the process easier, faster, and more precise, with CRISPR-Cas9 being the most studied due to its simplicity, low cost, and high efficiency. The growing demand for personalized medicine, especially in developed countries, is also fueling the genome editing market as researchers explore these technologies to develop targeted therapies for various diseases. This market growth is further supported by increasing R&D investments and funding.
Challenges:
The Next Generation Genome Editing market faces several challenges: ethical and regulatory concerns over human germline editing; technical issues like off-target effects and effective delivery; high R&D and regulatory costs; public skepticism about misuse and long-term effects; and intense market competition leading to price wars and reduced profit margins.
Regional Trends:
North America, particularly the United States, leads the genome editing market due to its strong research infrastructure, numerous clinical trials, and presence of major players like Merck KGaA and Editas Medicine. The region benefits from substantial funding from government agencies and private investors, which supports R&D and commercialization. Additionally, the increasing adoption of personalized medicine drives demand for genome editing technologies, facilitating targeted therapies for genetic disorders and diseases.
Recent Developments:
• In Jan 2024, Danaher Corporation and the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) launched a collaborative center to develop gene-editing therapies for rare and other diseases, aiming to create a new model for developing a wide range of genomic medicines.
• In April 2024, Caribou Biosciences, Inc. announced FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy with a PD-1 knockout, for treating lupus nephritis (LN) and extrarenal lupus (ERL). The Phase 1 GALLOP clinical trial is expected to start by the end of 2024.
• In April 2024, Creative Biogene, a global leader in biotechnological research, has launched its state-of-the-art mRNA In Vivo Delivery Kit, advancing genome research by facilitating the in vivo delivery of messenger RNA (mRNA).
Segmentation of Next Generation Genome Editing Market-
By Type of Gene Editing Technique:
• Recombinase-Based Editing
• Prime Genome Editing
• Bridge Editing
• Base Editing
• Retron Library Recombineering (RLR)
• Transposon-Based Systems
• Homology-Directed Repair (HDR)
• Other emerging technologies
By Application Area:
• Drug Discovery and Development
• Diagnostics
By Type of End User:
• Biotechnology Companies
• Academic Institutions
• Government Laboratories
• Contract Research Organizations
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
