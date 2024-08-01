Seaweed Packaging Market Revenue and Profit-Sources Study Analysis with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024-2031.
The Seaweed Packaging Market is valued at US$ 655.1 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,006.7 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 01, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Seaweed Packaging Market”-, By Product Format (Sheets, Films, Pouches, Boxes, Trays, Other), By Packaging Type (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), By End-Use (Food, Personal Care, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare), Industry Trends, and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2031.”
Seaweed grows naturally in both marine and freshwater environments without the need for additional substances, making it a sustainable resource. When cultivated responsibly, seaweed can help reduce reliance on fossil-based plastics by producing thermoplastic monomer PLA, and its rich vitamin, mineral, and fiber content makes it suitable for edible packaging applications. Seaweeds, being a source of polysaccharides, offer a more sustainable alternative to chemical additives, with their natural antioxidant properties potentially minimizing lipid oxidation and enhancing the shelf life and nutritional value of packaged foods. Seaweed is classified into three basic categories: red, brown, and green. Because of their gelling, emulsifying, and thickening qualities, sulfated galactans—found in red seaweed in particular—are valued for usage in biopolymers for food and medicinal uses.
For example, as a greener substitute for conventional packaging materials, FMCG companies are investigating seaweed packaging. The FMCG company that is concentrating on eco-friendly packaging is Unilever. For its Hellmann's mayonnaise brand, they have also announced experiments for seaweed-based packaging in 2019. Following the trial, Hellmann's ketchup, BBQ, tartare, and garlic sauces were presented in seaweed packets due to a partnership between the firm and Just Eat and Notpla.
List of Prominent Players in the Seaweed Packaging Market:
• Evoware
• CuanTec
• Seaweed Energy Solutions
• AlgaePac
• Algopack
• Sea6 Energy
• Oceanium
• Cascadia Seaweed
• PT Seaweedtama Biopac Indonesia
• BZEOS
• Notpla Limited
• Sway Innovation Co.
• LOLIWARE Inc.
• ZEROCIRCLE ALTERNATIVES PVT. LTD.
• AGreenPlus
• FlexSea
• Searo
• KELP INDUSTRIES LTD
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
One of the main factors propelling expansion in the worldwide seaweed-based packaging market during the forecast period is the products' longer shelf lives in the absence of extra logistical assistance. Furthermore, the target market's growth is anticipated to be supported by the growing concerns about sustainability and the environment. Growing disposable income, the need for sustainable sources for food delivery and other services, the creation of new packaging-related government rules, and the formation of a basis for raw materials like plant-based sources are all factors propelling the market's expansion. The cost-effectiveness of seaweed cultivation and processing, coupled with potential savings from reduced waste management, supports the growth of the seaweed packaging market.
Challenges:
The production and processing of seaweed into packaging materials can be expensive compared to traditional plastics, which may limit adoption, particularly for cost-sensitive applications. The lack of standardized regulations and certifications for seaweed-based packaging can create uncertainty and hinder market growth.
Regional Trends:
North America is experiencing significant growth due to strong consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging and supportive regulatory policies. Growing environmental initiatives and corporate sustainability commitments drive the adoption of seaweed packaging. However, The Asia-Pacific region is a major player in the seaweed packaging market due to its abundant seaweed resources and well-established seaweed farming industry. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are leading in adopting seaweed-based packaging solutions, driven by increasing environmental awareness and consumer demand for sustainable products.
Recent Developments:
• In Feb 2024, Sway, disclosed a ground-breaking solution that will allow seaweed to dispense with flexible plastics on a large scale. Sway's patent-pending Thermoplastic Seaweed resin (TPSeaTM), which is created from a regenerative ocean crop and is 100% biobased, home-compostable, and microplastic-free, is a whole new class of biopolymer resin. It can support coastal populations and replenish ecosystems.
• In Sep 2023, Evoware, collaborations with institutions such as PT Blue Bird Tbk, Evoware broadens its scope and works together on initiatives that support sustainable practices and decrease plastic waste, especially in coastal areas like Lombok. This involves projects like the creation of sustainable packaging and the growing of seaweed locally.
Segmentation of Seaweed Packaging Market.
Global Seaweed Packaging Market - By Product Format:
• Sheets
• Films
• Pouches
• Boxes
• Trays
• Other
Global Seaweed Packaging Market – By Packaging Type
• Primary
• Secondary
• Tertiary
Global Seaweed Packaging Market – By End-Use
• Food
• Personal Care
• Cosmetics
• Pharmaceuticals
• Healthcare
Global Seaweed Packaging Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
