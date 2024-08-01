Next-generation Mass Spectrometer Market Growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Next-generation Mass Spectrometer Market is valued at US$ 2.04 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 3.57 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Next-generation Mass Spectrometer Market – (By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Medical Research, Food and Beverage Testing, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, Research Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
The market for next-generation mass spectrometers is a rapidly developing area of the analytical equipment sector that focuses on cutting-edge mass spectrometry technologies that provide increased chemical detection and analysis sensitivity, accuracy, and resolution. A sophisticated analytical tool for figuring out an ion's mass-to-charge ratio, mass spectrometry finds application in many areas, such as environmental analysis, clinical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, proteomics, and metabolomics. Modern innovations enable next-generation mass spectrometers to surpass the limitations of traditional mass spectrometry methods.
List of Prominent Players in the Next-generation Mass Spectrometer Market:
• Shimadzu Corporation
• Waters Corporation
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Bruker Corporation
• AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.
• Danaher Corporation
• Rigaku
• PerkinElmer
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• Jeol Ltd
• Agilent Technologies
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Next-generation mass spectrometer use is being driven by technological breakthroughs that improve their capabilities, such as the incorporation of ML and AI. Furthermore, the market for next-generation mass spectrometers is being driven by the increased emphasis on research and development as well as the expanding investments in healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the market is growing because of established rules and recommendations from organizations and regulatory agencies in the proteomics sector. For instance, in 2020, the Human Proteome Project (HPP) of The Human Proteome Organization revised recommendations on mass spectrometry data interpretation, with a special emphasis on data-independent acquisition (DIA) procedures and the recently introduced Universal Spectrum Identifier system. By minimizing false-positive protein identifications and guaranteeing high accuracy, these guidelines seek to improve the workflow efficiency of mass spectrometry.
Challenges:
Some of the main obstacles in the next-generation mass spectrometer market are the comparatively expensive cost of the instrument and a shortage of individuals with the necessary skills to run next-generation mass spectrometers. Furthermore, strict laws have a significant impact on how the global market for next-generation mass spectrometers is shaped. To guarantee the security, effectiveness, and calibre of mass spectrometry equipment and associated goods, regulatory bodies set strict rules and specifications. These rules include a variety of topics, such as data integrity requirements, performance standards, product specifications, and production procedures.
Regional Trends:
The North American next-generation mass spectrometer market is anticipated to report a major market share driven by the presence of leading manufacturers of mass spectrometry, a well-established research network, and significant investments in the humanities and sciences. Throughout the forecast period, a number of pharmaceutical companies' increased attention on medication research and development is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the next-generation mass spectrometer market in North America. Besides, Asia Pacific had a cosiserable share in the market driven by growing R&D spending, a growing mass spectrometry market, and the development of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations.
Recent Developments:
• In June 2024, Waters Corporation introduced the Xevo™ MRT, a top-of-the-line benchtop mass spectrometer (MS) that achieves exceptional performance. This instrument establishes new benchmarks in terms of high resolution and speed, which are crucial for conducting extensive investigations involving large populations and epidemiology. It utilizes the groundbreaking technology developed by the Waters SELECT SERIES™ MRT MS.
• In Jan 2024, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments unveiled the GCMS-QP2050, its latest gas chromatograph mass spectrometer. The GCMS-QP2050, equipped with state-of-the-art automated technology, provides outstanding reliability, sensitivity, stability, and speed in a user-friendly and compact design. It has the potential to be combined with Shimadzu's top-of-the-line Nexis GC-2030 or smaller Brevis GC-2050 to fulfil the performance and space needs of customers.
Segmentation of Next-generation Mass Spectrometer Market-
By Application-
• Pharmaceuticals
• Biotechnology
• Medical Research
• Food and Beverage Testing
• Other Applications
By End-User-
• Hospitals
• Research Centers
• Diagnostic Laboratories
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
