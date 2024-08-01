Cloud Analytics Market Trends, Unveiling The Potential Scope For 2024-2030
Cloud analytics offers an opportunity to consolidate data and convert it into actionable intelligence while reducing procurement and maintenance costs.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 01, 2024 ) The global Cloud Analytics Market is estimated to grow from USD 35.7 billion in 2024 to USD 118.5 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Cloud analytics revolutionizes data storage and analysis by harnessing the power of the cloud. By storing and analyzing data in the cloud, businesses can extract actionable insights crucial for both SMEs and large enterprises. This approach facilitates identifying patterns, predicting future outcomes, and gaining valuable insights.
Cloud analytics offers an opportunity to consolidate data and convert it into actionable intelligence while reducing procurement and maintenance costs. It involves utilizing both cloud-stored data and the rapid computing power of the cloud for faster analytics. However, with cloud infrastructure, organizations gain access to scalable, secure, and efficient data storage and processing solutions, enabling them to meet the demands of big data and drive innovation.
Download PDF Brochure and Unleash Full Potential @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=959
Cloud Analytics Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Exponential increase in unstructured data.
Rise in digitalization trend
Restraints:
Discrepancy among data sources.
Data security and privacy concerns
Opportunities:
Focus on SDN-enabled network integration.
Growing integration of advanced analytical functionalities
List of Key Players in Cloud Analytics Market:
IBM (US)
SAS Institute (US)
Oracle (US)
Google (US)
Microsoft (US)
Teradata (US)
Salesforce (US)
AWS (US)
NetApp(US)
Qilk(US)
Get Our Proven Strategies for Predictive Maintenance Market and Get Ahead of the Curve @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=959
By offering the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period
Services segment in the cloud analytics market have experienced remarkable growth in the cloud analytics market, fueled by the increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making across industries. These services offer businesses the capability to analyze vast amounts of data stored in the cloud swiftly and efficiently, enabling them to extract valuable insights for strategic planning, optimization, and innovation. With the scalability and flexibility of cloud infrastructure, analytics services can accommodate diverse data types and analytical workloads, empowering organizations to derive actionable intelligence from their data in real time. As businesses continue to prioritize agility and competitiveness, the demand for cloud analytics services is expected to soar, driving further innovation and expansion in the cloud analytics market landscape.
By Type, advanced analytics solution is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2024
The surge in advanced analytics adoption within the cloud analytics market is reshaping the landscape of data-driven decision-making. Organizations across diverse sectors are increasingly turning to advanced analytics solutions hosted on cloud platforms to extract deeper insights from their data. This trend stems from the growing realization that traditional analytics methods are no longer sufficient to cope with the complexities of modern data ecosystems. Advanced analytics, powered by machine learning algorithms, predictive modeling, and AI, offer unparalleled capabilities to uncover hidden patterns, forecast trends, and optimize business processes. By leveraging the scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness of cloud infrastructure, businesses can access powerful analytics tools without the burden of hefty upfront investments in hardware and software. As a result, the cloud analytics market is witnessing rapid expansion, fueled by the transformative potential of advanced analytics in driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and gaining a competitive edge in today's data-driven economy.
By Vertical, Healthcare & Life Sciences is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The healthcare and life sciences sector is experiencing a transformative shift with the emergence of cloud analytics. This technology integrates vast amounts of data from various sources, including electronic health records, wearable devices, and genomic information, to derive meaningful insights and drive informed decision-making. Cloud analytics offers scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, enabling organizations to efficiently manage and analyze massive datasets that were previously challenging to handle. By leveraging advanced analytics techniques such as machine learning and predictive modeling, healthcare providers and life sciences companies can enhance patient care, optimize clinical workflows, and accelerate drug discovery processes. Moreover, cloud-based analytics facilitates collaboration among researchers, clinicians, and stakeholders, fostering innovation and driving advancements in personalized medicine and population health management. As the industry continues to embrace digital transformation, cloud analytics stands as a cornerstone for unlocking the full potential of data-driven healthcare and life sciences initiatives.
Buy Now and Stay Ahead of the Competition @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=959
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a significant surge in the adoption of cloud analytics, reshaping how businesses make data-driven decisions. Companies spanning various industries are embracing cloud-based analytics platforms to optimize operations, foster innovation, and gain actionable insights. Additionally, the ubiquitous nature of mobile devices and internet connectivity has heightened the demand for real-time analytics accessible from anywhere. Governments and enterprises recognize the strategic value of harnessing analytics to maintain competitiveness in the global marketplace. Consequently, investments in cloud analytics technologies and talent development are escalating, positioning the Asia Pacific region as a pivotal player in the global cloud analytics landscape.
The significant cloud analytics software and service providers include IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Teradata (US), Salesforce (US), AWS (US), NetApp(US), Qilk(US), Sisense (US), SAP (Germany), Atos (France), Altair (US), Microstrategy (US), Tibco Software (US), Hexaware Technologies (India), Zoho (India), Rackspace Technology (US), Splunk (US), Cloudera (US), Domo (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Incorta (US), Tellius (US), Rapyder (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Board International (Switzerland), Ridge (Israel), Jaspersoft (US), Yellowfin (Australia), Deonodo(US), GoodData(US), Thoughtspot (US), and Infogain (US). These companies have used organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the cloud analytics market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
