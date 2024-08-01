Biopesticides Market Is to Reach USD 13.43 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate of 12.4% To Forecast 2024-2032
Biopesticides, derived from natural sources like animals, plants, bacteria, and minerals, represent a safer, eco-friendly alternative to synthetic pesticides. They find widespread application in agriculture, forestry, aquaculture, and public health, offer
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 01, 2024 ) The Global Biopesticides Market Size Was Valued at USD 4.69 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 13.43 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 12.4% From 2024-2032.
Pune, 31, July 2024: Biopesticides Market Size Was Valued at USD 4.69 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 13.43 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 12.4% From 2024-2032. Biopesticides, which are derived from natural sources like animals, plants, bacteria, and minerals, offer a safer and eco-friendly alternative to synthetic pesticides. They are widely used in agriculture, forestry, aquaculture, and public health, providing targeted pest control while minimizing harm to non-target organisms and ecosystems. With various application methods and end-users ranging from farmers to consumers, biopesticides play a pivotal role in sustainable pest management. They align with organic farming practices and meet regulatory standards, making them an essential tool in modern agriculture.
Although biopesticides offer advantages such as low toxicity, target specificity, and reduced residue levels, they also present challenges like slower action and variability in efficacy. Despite these limitations, their ability to promote sustainable agriculture and mitigate environmental impacts underscores their significance in contemporary pest control strategies. As the demand for eco-friendly solutions grows, biopesticides are increasingly recognized as a vital component of integrated pest management systems.
Biopesticides Market Dynamics
The biopesticides market is growing due to the ease of registration, rising health consciousness, and demand for organic products. As governments and regulatory bodies promote natural agricultural practices, biopesticides offer a sustainable alternative to synthetic pesticides. With the global population expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, there is a pressing need to increase food production sustainably, especially in regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America. The organic farming trend further boosts the biopesticides market as it provides a healthier alternative to chemical pesticides. Additionally, biopesticides play a crucial role in soil treatment, preventing soil damage caused by synthetic chemicals, and offering significant opportunities in both developed and emerging economies.
Request a sample report @ https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16005
Biopesticides Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Biopesticides Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The North American region captured the largest share of the global market over the forecast period, with the U.S. as a key player in exporting various fruits and vegetables. The increasing demand to meet international export standards is prompting farmers to adopt biological crop protection inputs. Additionally, the rising consumer demand for organic food and increased awareness of residue levels in foods are encouraging farmers in the region to use biopesticides. The presence of leading biopesticide producers in North America has further spurred research and development in biological crop protection products.
Biopesticides Market Segment Analysis
By Type
Bioinsecticide
Biofungicide
Bioherbicides
Other
Based on the Type, the market is segmented into Bioinsecticide, Biofungicide, Bioherbicides, and others. Bioinsecticides are expected to dominate the Biopesticides Market during the forecast period. The bioinsecticides segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing pest resistance and the need for sustainable solutions for crop renewal. Insect pests can damage plant growth and crops both post-harvest and in storage, leading to significant crop loss and reduced marketability. Bioinsecticides are gaining popularity because they do not harm the natural enemies of pests, contaminate the environment, or leave residues in the products, making them a dominant choice in the market.
By Source
Microbials
Biochemicals
By Crop Type
Fruits & Vegetables
Cereals
Oilseeds
Other
By Mode of Application
Foliar Spray
Soil Treatment
Post-Harvest
Request a sample report @ https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16005
GLOBAL BIOPESTICIDES MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Biopesticides Key Competitors include:
Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)
Nufarm (Australia)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Som Phytopharma India Ltd (India)
Valent Biosciences LLC (US)
Marrone Bio Innovation (US)
Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
UPL Ltd (India)
Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)
Vegalab S.A (US)
Biobest Group NV (Belgium)
Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
STK Bio-ag (Israel)
Bionema (US)
Certis US L.L.C (US)
International Panacea Ltd (India)
BASF SE (Germany)
BioWorks Inc. (the US)
Isagro S.p.An (Italy)
FMC Corporation (US), and other major players
Key questions answered in the Biopesticides Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Biopesticides market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Biopesticides market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Biopesticides market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Biopesticides market?
Who are the leading companies in the Biopesticides market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Biopesticides market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Biopesticides market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Biopesticides market?
Request a sample report @ https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16005
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Biopesticides Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Biopesticides Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Biopesticides Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a prominent Agriculture research firm, has released the following reports:
Biogenic Pesticide Market: The Global Biogenic Pesticide Market size was valued at USD 4147.7 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11594.66 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.10% from 2024 to 2032.
Agrochemicals Products Market: The Global Agrochemicals Products Market Size Was Valued at USD 225.81 Billion In 2023 And Is Projected to Reach USD 339.94 Billion By 2032, Growing at A CAGR of 4.65 % From 2024 To 2032.
About us:
Introspective Market Research (introspectivemarketresearch.com) is a visionary research consulting firm dedicated to assist our clients grow and have a successful impact on the market. Our team at IMR is ready to assist our clients flourish their business by offering strategies to gain success and monopoly in their respective fields. We are a global market research company, specialized in using big data and advanced analytics to show the bigger picture of the market trends. We help our clients to think differently and build better tomorrow for all of us. We are a technology-driven research company, we analyze extremely large sets of data to discover deeper insights and provide conclusive consulting. We not only provide intelligence solutions, but we help our clients in how they can achieve their goals.
Contact us:
Canada Office
Introspective Market Research Private Limited, 138 Downes Street Unit 6203- M5E 0E4, Toronto, Canada.
APAC Office
Introspective Market Research Private Limited, Office No. 401-403, Saudamini Commercial Complex, Chandani Chowk, Kothrud, Pune India 411038
Ph no: +1-773-382-1049
Email: sales@introspectivemarketresearch.com
Pune, 31, July 2024: Biopesticides Market Size Was Valued at USD 4.69 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 13.43 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 12.4% From 2024-2032. Biopesticides, which are derived from natural sources like animals, plants, bacteria, and minerals, offer a safer and eco-friendly alternative to synthetic pesticides. They are widely used in agriculture, forestry, aquaculture, and public health, providing targeted pest control while minimizing harm to non-target organisms and ecosystems. With various application methods and end-users ranging from farmers to consumers, biopesticides play a pivotal role in sustainable pest management. They align with organic farming practices and meet regulatory standards, making them an essential tool in modern agriculture.
Although biopesticides offer advantages such as low toxicity, target specificity, and reduced residue levels, they also present challenges like slower action and variability in efficacy. Despite these limitations, their ability to promote sustainable agriculture and mitigate environmental impacts underscores their significance in contemporary pest control strategies. As the demand for eco-friendly solutions grows, biopesticides are increasingly recognized as a vital component of integrated pest management systems.
Biopesticides Market Dynamics
The biopesticides market is growing due to the ease of registration, rising health consciousness, and demand for organic products. As governments and regulatory bodies promote natural agricultural practices, biopesticides offer a sustainable alternative to synthetic pesticides. With the global population expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, there is a pressing need to increase food production sustainably, especially in regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America. The organic farming trend further boosts the biopesticides market as it provides a healthier alternative to chemical pesticides. Additionally, biopesticides play a crucial role in soil treatment, preventing soil damage caused by synthetic chemicals, and offering significant opportunities in both developed and emerging economies.
Request a sample report @ https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16005
Biopesticides Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Biopesticides Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The North American region captured the largest share of the global market over the forecast period, with the U.S. as a key player in exporting various fruits and vegetables. The increasing demand to meet international export standards is prompting farmers to adopt biological crop protection inputs. Additionally, the rising consumer demand for organic food and increased awareness of residue levels in foods are encouraging farmers in the region to use biopesticides. The presence of leading biopesticide producers in North America has further spurred research and development in biological crop protection products.
Biopesticides Market Segment Analysis
By Type
Bioinsecticide
Biofungicide
Bioherbicides
Other
Based on the Type, the market is segmented into Bioinsecticide, Biofungicide, Bioherbicides, and others. Bioinsecticides are expected to dominate the Biopesticides Market during the forecast period. The bioinsecticides segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing pest resistance and the need for sustainable solutions for crop renewal. Insect pests can damage plant growth and crops both post-harvest and in storage, leading to significant crop loss and reduced marketability. Bioinsecticides are gaining popularity because they do not harm the natural enemies of pests, contaminate the environment, or leave residues in the products, making them a dominant choice in the market.
By Source
Microbials
Biochemicals
By Crop Type
Fruits & Vegetables
Cereals
Oilseeds
Other
By Mode of Application
Foliar Spray
Soil Treatment
Post-Harvest
Request a sample report @ https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16005
GLOBAL BIOPESTICIDES MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Biopesticides Key Competitors include:
Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)
Nufarm (Australia)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Som Phytopharma India Ltd (India)
Valent Biosciences LLC (US)
Marrone Bio Innovation (US)
Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
UPL Ltd (India)
Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)
Vegalab S.A (US)
Biobest Group NV (Belgium)
Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
STK Bio-ag (Israel)
Bionema (US)
Certis US L.L.C (US)
International Panacea Ltd (India)
BASF SE (Germany)
BioWorks Inc. (the US)
Isagro S.p.An (Italy)
FMC Corporation (US), and other major players
Key questions answered in the Biopesticides Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Biopesticides market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Biopesticides market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Biopesticides market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Biopesticides market?
Who are the leading companies in the Biopesticides market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Biopesticides market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Biopesticides market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Biopesticides market?
Request a sample report @ https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16005
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Biopesticides Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Biopesticides Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Biopesticides Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a prominent Agriculture research firm, has released the following reports:
Biogenic Pesticide Market: The Global Biogenic Pesticide Market size was valued at USD 4147.7 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11594.66 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.10% from 2024 to 2032.
Agrochemicals Products Market: The Global Agrochemicals Products Market Size Was Valued at USD 225.81 Billion In 2023 And Is Projected to Reach USD 339.94 Billion By 2032, Growing at A CAGR of 4.65 % From 2024 To 2032.
About us:
Introspective Market Research (introspectivemarketresearch.com) is a visionary research consulting firm dedicated to assist our clients grow and have a successful impact on the market. Our team at IMR is ready to assist our clients flourish their business by offering strategies to gain success and monopoly in their respective fields. We are a global market research company, specialized in using big data and advanced analytics to show the bigger picture of the market trends. We help our clients to think differently and build better tomorrow for all of us. We are a technology-driven research company, we analyze extremely large sets of data to discover deeper insights and provide conclusive consulting. We not only provide intelligence solutions, but we help our clients in how they can achieve their goals.
Contact us:
Canada Office
Introspective Market Research Private Limited, 138 Downes Street Unit 6203- M5E 0E4, Toronto, Canada.
APAC Office
Introspective Market Research Private Limited, Office No. 401-403, Saudamini Commercial Complex, Chandani Chowk, Kothrud, Pune India 411038
Ph no: +1-773-382-1049
Email: sales@introspectivemarketresearch.com
Contact Information:
Introspective Market Research Pvt Ltd
Akshay Patil
Tel: +91-8180096367
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Introspective Market Research Pvt Ltd
Akshay Patil
Tel: +91-8180096367
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results