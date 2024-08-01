Farming As A Service Market Game-Changer Factors Analysis Report with a CAGR of 15.3% from 2024-2031.
The Farming As A Service Market is estimated to reach over USD 12.75 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 01, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Farming As A Service Market”-, By Service (Farm Management Solutions, Production Assistance, Access to Markets), By Delivery Model (Subscription, Pay-per-Use), By End-user (Farmers, Government, Corporations, Financial Institutions, And Advisory Bodies), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
Farming as a Service (FaaS) is a business concept that enables farmers to subscribe to or pay for a service that provides sophisticated, expert, and user-friendly agricultural solutions. Some solutions involve technology advancements, while others involve improvements to the current farming ecosystem. FaaS solutions are bringing efficiency to farmers & rapidly gaining momentum globally, driven by an increasing need to meet the food requirements of the world's fastest-expanding population. These technologies not only aid in day-to-day farm operations but also contribute to long-term sustainability and data-driven decision-making in agriculture. At the forefront of FaaS is precision agriculture, which employs GPS technology, sensors, and imagery to optimize field-level management. GPS technology enables precise mapping of farm areas, allowing for efficient planting, fertilizing, and harvesting. Sensors placed in fields gather critical data on soil health and weather conditions, facilitating more informed farming decisions. Additionally, IoT devices in agriculture collect vast amounts of data from various sources like soil sensors, weather stations, and drones. When analyzed, this data can reveal patterns and insights that lead to more efficient resource use, better crop yields, and reduced environmental impact.
There are many creative businesses in the Farming as a Service (FaaS) space that are using technology to transform agriculture. For example, Agroapps specializes in agricultural ICT solutions, offering a range of services from advisory support to climate and weather forecasting. They provide tools such as mylocalfarm and Turn2bio to connect farmers and facilitate online sales of produce. Similarly, the French AgriTech startup Ekylibre is revolutionizing farm management with a platform that combines various farming solutions. Ekylibre’s system integrates operational information to maximize productivity, offering features like inventory management, accounting, sales, purchases, and farm mapping.
Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2612
List of Prominent Players in the Farming As A Service Market:
• John Deere
• ITC
• Trimble
• EM3
• Apollo Agriculture
• Accenture
• Taranis
• Precision Hawk
• IBM
• BigHaat
• Ninja Kart
• Em3 Agri Services Pvt. Ltd.
• SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA
• Ninjacart
• AGRIVI
• Hexagon Agriculture
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing consumer demand for transparency and traceability in food production is driving farmers to adopt technologies that provide detailed information about farming practices and produce quality. FaaS solutions facilitate better market access by connecting farmers with buyers and providing platforms for selling produce. This helps farmers achieve better prices and reduces post-harvest losses. Many governments are promoting the adoption of modern agricultural technologies and practices through subsidies, grants, and policy support, driving the growth of the FaaS market.
Challenges:
Handling enormous volumes of data is a need of FaaS, thus protecting and managing this data is essential. Significant obstacles include worries about data privacy, possible abuse, and the requirement for efficient data analysis tools. The resistance of traditional farmers to adopt modern technologies is one of the biggest obstacles. This resistance frequently results from ignorance, anxiety about the high expenses, or misgivings about how complicated these new systems are.
Regional Trends:
North America has the largest market share during the forecast period. The prevalence of large-scale commercial farming operations in North America creates a substantial demand for efficient and cost-effective farming solutions. Significant investments from both private and public sectors in agricultural technology and innovations contribute to the development and implementation of FaaS solutions. Venture capital firms, government grants, and research institutions play a crucial role in driving technological advancements in agriculture. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the quickest rate throughout the projection period due to government policies that are favorable of the industry and a rise in the need for food production.
Curious about this latest version of the report? @https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2612
Recent Developments:
• In April 2024, the deep-tech platform of ITC Infotech aims to raise the incomes of 10 million farmers by 2030.
• In Sept 2023, Trimble announced a definitive agreement to form a joint venture (the "JV") with AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) to better serve farmers with factory fit and aftermarket applications in the mixed fleet precision agriculture market. Trimble and AGCO's shared vision is to create a global leader in mixed fleet smart farming and autonomy solutions.
Segmentation of Farming As A Service Market.
Global Farming As A Service Market - By Service
• Farm Management Solutions
o Precision Farming Tools
o Analytics
o Information Sharing
• Production Assistance
o Equipment Rentals
o Labor services
o Utility services
o Agricultural marketing
• Access to Markets
o Supplier to farmers
o Farmers to end market
Global Farming As A Service Market – Delivery Model
• Subscription
• Pay-per-Use
Global Farming As A Service Market – End-user
• Farmers
• Government
• Corporate
• Financial Institutions
Global Farming As A Service Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2612
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Farming as a Service (FaaS) is a business concept that enables farmers to subscribe to or pay for a service that provides sophisticated, expert, and user-friendly agricultural solutions. Some solutions involve technology advancements, while others involve improvements to the current farming ecosystem. FaaS solutions are bringing efficiency to farmers & rapidly gaining momentum globally, driven by an increasing need to meet the food requirements of the world's fastest-expanding population. These technologies not only aid in day-to-day farm operations but also contribute to long-term sustainability and data-driven decision-making in agriculture. At the forefront of FaaS is precision agriculture, which employs GPS technology, sensors, and imagery to optimize field-level management. GPS technology enables precise mapping of farm areas, allowing for efficient planting, fertilizing, and harvesting. Sensors placed in fields gather critical data on soil health and weather conditions, facilitating more informed farming decisions. Additionally, IoT devices in agriculture collect vast amounts of data from various sources like soil sensors, weather stations, and drones. When analyzed, this data can reveal patterns and insights that lead to more efficient resource use, better crop yields, and reduced environmental impact.
There are many creative businesses in the Farming as a Service (FaaS) space that are using technology to transform agriculture. For example, Agroapps specializes in agricultural ICT solutions, offering a range of services from advisory support to climate and weather forecasting. They provide tools such as mylocalfarm and Turn2bio to connect farmers and facilitate online sales of produce. Similarly, the French AgriTech startup Ekylibre is revolutionizing farm management with a platform that combines various farming solutions. Ekylibre’s system integrates operational information to maximize productivity, offering features like inventory management, accounting, sales, purchases, and farm mapping.
Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2612
List of Prominent Players in the Farming As A Service Market:
• John Deere
• ITC
• Trimble
• EM3
• Apollo Agriculture
• Accenture
• Taranis
• Precision Hawk
• IBM
• BigHaat
• Ninja Kart
• Em3 Agri Services Pvt. Ltd.
• SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA
• Ninjacart
• AGRIVI
• Hexagon Agriculture
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing consumer demand for transparency and traceability in food production is driving farmers to adopt technologies that provide detailed information about farming practices and produce quality. FaaS solutions facilitate better market access by connecting farmers with buyers and providing platforms for selling produce. This helps farmers achieve better prices and reduces post-harvest losses. Many governments are promoting the adoption of modern agricultural technologies and practices through subsidies, grants, and policy support, driving the growth of the FaaS market.
Challenges:
Handling enormous volumes of data is a need of FaaS, thus protecting and managing this data is essential. Significant obstacles include worries about data privacy, possible abuse, and the requirement for efficient data analysis tools. The resistance of traditional farmers to adopt modern technologies is one of the biggest obstacles. This resistance frequently results from ignorance, anxiety about the high expenses, or misgivings about how complicated these new systems are.
Regional Trends:
North America has the largest market share during the forecast period. The prevalence of large-scale commercial farming operations in North America creates a substantial demand for efficient and cost-effective farming solutions. Significant investments from both private and public sectors in agricultural technology and innovations contribute to the development and implementation of FaaS solutions. Venture capital firms, government grants, and research institutions play a crucial role in driving technological advancements in agriculture. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the quickest rate throughout the projection period due to government policies that are favorable of the industry and a rise in the need for food production.
Curious about this latest version of the report? @https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2612
Recent Developments:
• In April 2024, the deep-tech platform of ITC Infotech aims to raise the incomes of 10 million farmers by 2030.
• In Sept 2023, Trimble announced a definitive agreement to form a joint venture (the "JV") with AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) to better serve farmers with factory fit and aftermarket applications in the mixed fleet precision agriculture market. Trimble and AGCO's shared vision is to create a global leader in mixed fleet smart farming and autonomy solutions.
Segmentation of Farming As A Service Market.
Global Farming As A Service Market - By Service
• Farm Management Solutions
o Precision Farming Tools
o Analytics
o Information Sharing
• Production Assistance
o Equipment Rentals
o Labor services
o Utility services
o Agricultural marketing
• Access to Markets
o Supplier to farmers
o Farmers to end market
Global Farming As A Service Market – Delivery Model
• Subscription
• Pay-per-Use
Global Farming As A Service Market – End-user
• Farmers
• Government
• Corporate
• Financial Institutions
Global Farming As A Service Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2612
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results