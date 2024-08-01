Cobalt Free Batteries Market Current Scenario with Future Trends Analysis a CAGR of 14.4% From 2024-2031.
The Cobalt Free Batteries Market is estimated to reach over USD 4.10 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 01, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Cobalt Free Batteries Market”-, By Type (Lithium Ferrous (Iron) Phosphate Battery, Lead Acid Batteries), By End Use (Electronic Vehicles, Energy Storage), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Rechargeable batteries without cobalt are known as cobalt-free batteries. Rather, they usually include substitute elements like iron, manganese, or nickel, which helps mitigate supply chain problems associated with cobalt sourcing and reduces the environmental impact. However, battery makers are adopting cobalt-free materials because of the ethical difficulties surrounding cobalt mining. The rising use of cobalt-free cathode in electric vehicles is responsible for the market's expansion. Since cobalt is a scarce and expensive metal, producing lithium-ion batteries is expensive. Because of this, the price of electric cars rises, which is why researchers are concentrating on producing large quantities of the cobalt-free cathode that is used in batteries. The primary driver of market expansion is expected to be the increasing demand for electric automobiles.
In the upcoming years, the market is expected to develop due to rising global disposable income and consumer preference for environmentally friendly automobiles like electric cars. The high cost of fossil fuels and government attempts to minimize pollution are expected to propel market expansion throughout the forecast period.
List of Prominent Players in the Cobalt Free Batteries Market:
• Conamix
• AESC
• BYD
• CALB
• CATL
• Cobra
• OptimumNano Energy Co., Ltd.
• Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd.
• Panasonic
• Murata
• Toshiba
• LITHIUMWERKS
• SVOLT
• SPARKZ
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The increasing cost of fossil fuels and rising consumption of petroleum products in the combustion is estimated to drive the market growth as per the market analysis. The market is expected to grow in the upcoming years due to the growing number of electric vehicles on the road worldwide, rising disposable income, and rising economic standards. Throughout the projected period, growing concerns about the environmental damage caused by using fossil fuels are also expected to propel market expansion.
Challenges:
The development of cobalt-free battery technology may be complicated and hampered by technological challenges. Finding replacement materials with energy density, stability, and cycle life that are on par with or better than those of cobalt-containing batteries is a major barrier to the market's expansion. Other challenges include strict government regulations, disruptions in the supply chain, and changing consumer preferences.
Regional Trends:
North America is expected to report the largest market share in the near future. Major automotive manufacturers are increasingly investing in EV production, driving demand for advanced battery technologies. The established battery manufacturing infrastructure in North America allows producers to quickly increase output and meet the growing demand for cobalt-free batteries. A robust supply chain for vital battery components like nickel and lithium also helps the area keep a competitive edge in the market. The cobalt-free battery market is expected to grow at the fastest rate in Asia Pacific for the forecast timeframe. The Asia Pacific area has shown considerable growth in the global cobalt-free battery market, which can be attributed to the drive for renewable energy sources and the creation of regulations that promote them.
Recent Developments:
• In July 2024, AESC Group, launched a new facility in Spain in 2026 to begin manufacturing a less expensive lithium-ion battery substitute, according to the Japan-based business. With an eye toward the demand for lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries for use in electric vehicles and power storage systems, AESC plans to invest over 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) in the new factory.
• In Nov 2023, Toshiba Corporation has created a novel lithium-ion battery with a 5V-class high-potential cathode material that is free of cobalt and effectively inhibits side reactions that release gasses that degrade performance. This battery can be used for a variety of things, including electric cars and power tools.
Segmentation of Cobalt Free Batteries Market.
Global Cobalt Free Batteries Market – By Type
• Lithium Ferrous (Iron) phosphate Battery
• Lead acid batteries Global Cobalt Free Batteries Market – By End Use
• Electronic Vehicles
• Energy Storage
Global Cobalt Free Batteries Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
