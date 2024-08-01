Activewear Market is Projected to Reach USD 848.48 Million 2032, Growing at A Rate of 6.59% By 2024-2032
Activewear has become a significant segment of the fashion industry, with numerous brands specializing in activewear offering a wide range of products to meet the demands of active individuals seeking style, comfort, and performance in their clothing.
The Global Activewear Market was valued at 477.74 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 848. 48 Million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.59%. The significant growth of the global activewear industry is mainly driven by the increasing focus on fitness and health worldwide. Factors such as a youthful population, rising urbanization, and a surge in chronic diseases are mainly fueling this growth. The market for sportswear that motivates people to maintain their exercise routines is increasing in tandem with the rise in people's awareness of health. With increased urban migration, the physical strain of daily chores is decreasing. A growing number of young people adopting healthy lifestyles has created a high demand for workout programs. People are prioritizing physical activity more because they are aware of the health risks of a sedentary lifestyle, like diabetes and heart disease. Additionally, people are looking for clothes that match their busy schedules as they focus on staying fit and healthy.
Activewear's Key Competitors include:
• Nike (USA)
• Adidas (Germany)
• Under Armour (USA)
• Puma (Germany)
• Lululemon Athletica (Canada)
• Columbia Sportswear (USA)
• ASICS (Japan)
• Reebok (USA)
• The North Face (USA)
• New Balance (USA), and other major players.
Activewear Market Dynamics
The rise of online shopping platforms is transforming global sportswear purchasing behavior, offering customers a wider selection of brands and items than physical stores. This shift is particularly beneficial in areas with few brick-and-mortar stores, as it allows for personalized marketing tactics and targeted advertisements that align with customers' interests and buying history. Innovation and premiumization are driving growth in the activewear market, leading manufacturers to develop clothing for various age groups and interests. The sector is closing the divide between style and functional designs by utilizing eco-friendly, durable materials. In order to boost consumer engagement, brands are vaccinating their products and teaming up with fitness influencers on various social media and online shopping platforms. Innovations in products, like increased padding, are being implemented to improve blood flow, deliver oxygen, reduce skin pressure, and reduce the risk of infections
Activewear Market Regional Insights
The increasing popularity of stylish gym and sportswear among young people and millennials is driving market expansion. Countries with a higher percentage of young individuals, like China and India, are largely responsible for influencing the regional market. The increasing desire for global brands, growing disposable income, and a preference for healthier living are expected to drive up the demand for activewear in the region. The regional market will be predominantly influenced by India, China, and Japan in the near future due to government initiatives promoting involvement in sports and competitions.
Activewear Market Segment Analysis
By End Use
• Men
• Women
• Kids
Based on End User, the Women segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast period the fusion of athletic and casual clothing, known as the athleisure trend, has become very popular with women. Activewear is now seen as a style statement and a regular part of daily outfits, not limited to just exercise. Women play a bigger role in setting fashion trends, looking for clothing that is both stylish and practical. The activewear industry has met demand by providing a variety of styles, colors, and designs that match women's fashion preferences. A steadily increasing trend advocates for self-love and acceptance of all body types, urging people to celebrate their individual shapes and sizes.
By Product Type
• Tops and T-Shirts
• Sweatpants and Yoga Pants
• Skirts and Shorts
• Tracksuits
• Sweatshirts/Jacket
• Others
By Fabric
• Polyester
• Nylon
• Neoprene
• Polypropylene
• Spandex
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Online Retail Stores
• Others
GLOBAL ACTIVEWEAR MARKET BY REGION
• NORTH AMERICA
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• EASTERN EUROPE
o Russia
o Bulgaria
o The Czech Republic
o Hungary
o Poland
o Romania
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• WESTERN EUROPE
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
o The Netherlands
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• ASIA PACIFIC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Vietnam
o The Philippines
o Australia
o New-Zealand
o Rest Of APAC
• MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
o Turkey
o Bahrain
o Kuwait
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
• SOUTH AMERICA
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Activewear Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the global Activewear market in 2023?
2. What are the current global trends in the Activewear market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Activewear market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Activewear market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the Activewear market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges that the Activewear market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the Activewear market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the Activewear market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Activewear Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• Activewear Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Activewear Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Activewear Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• Activewear Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Activewear Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
