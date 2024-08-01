Generative AI Cybersecurity Market Size, Competitive Strategies, Key Players to 2030
According to a research report Generative AI Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Generative AI-native Tools (Threat Hunting, Remediation), Cybersecurity Tools for Generative AI (Model Security, Data Security), End-user and Region
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 01, 2024 ) The report for Generative AI Cybersecurity Market is anticipated to experience substantial expansion, ascending from a value of USD 7.1 billion in 2024 to a substantial worth of USD 40.1 billion by the year 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4% over the forecast period.
This dramatic surge is being fueled by a number of causes. The primary growth driver is the enhancement of existing cybersecurity tools through generative AI algorithms by improving anomaly detection, automating threat hunting and penetration testing, and providing complex simulations for security testing purposes. These techniques enable various cyber attack scenarios that can be simulated using the Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), thus enabling the development of better preparedness and response strategies. On the other hand, it requires special cyber security tools to protect generative AI workloads against unique vulnerabilities such as adversarial attacks, model inversions and LLM poisoning. These tools include differential privacy and secure multi-party computation that are integrated into AI systems for training and deployment data protection purposes.
Generative AI apps security segment will account for largest market share during the forecast period.
The cybersecurity landscape is rapidly changing for generative AI apps, which are already making their way into chatbots, content creation tools like word processors, and personalized recommendation systems. According to McAfee, 55% of these programs have had security breaches. This highlights the dire need for stronger protective measures from unauthorized access. Several generative AI applications that use adversarial techniques to force the desired reaction out of intelligent machines. Therefore, there is a pressing demand in the number of developers who ensure that such machines are made more robust through techniques like adversarially trained models and resistant architectures. Finally, the usage of secure enclaves plus hardware-based security measures is growing off late, mainly aimed at safeguarding vulnerable AI computations from being tampered with. For instance, OpenAI has very strict security rules meant to protect GPT models thereby ensuring data integrity and user privacy.
By end-user, government & defense sector is poised to account for larger market share in 2024.
Government as well as defense industries are increasingly resorting to generative AI for cyber security purposes due to the urgency of protecting sensitive information and national security. According to a recent CSIS report, AI is being integrated into the cybersecurity framework of 43% of government agencies which resultantly improves their ability to identify and counter threats. As an example, the United States Department of Defense has started using artificial intelligence (AI) based security solutions backed by generative AI that can create fictitious cyber-attacks, thereby providing them with enhanced preparedness against advanced types of threats. This technology also helps these sectors handle and analyze large volumes of data more effectively, giving valuable insights that will enable them prevent or mitigate cyber threats. This trend demonstrates an increasing reliance on generative AI in fortifying cyber security measures so as to ensure that critical infrastructure and sensitive data remain secure in today’s intricate digital landscape.
By region, North America to hold the largest share by market value in 2024
In 2024, North America will be the leading region based on market share due to its excellent technology infrastucture, substantial investments in AI-enabled cybersecurity and the presence of key players. Major cyber security research universities and tech companies such as Google, AWS, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne and IBM are present in this area, pushing them on the forefront of potent risk management technologies and generative AI tools for threat detection. For example, IBM’s security platform powered by AI has improved detection rates for threats up by 40%, thus proving the relevance of AI technology to enhancing cybersecurity. Moreover, legislative instruments such as Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA) are being put in place to promote advanced cybersecurity technologies. As internet attacks continue getting more complicated, North American enterprises prefer generative artificial intelligence (AI), so as to enhance their safety measures pertaining to personal data and digital infrastructure.
Top Companies
The major players in the generative AI cybersecurity market include Palo Alto Networks (US), AWS (US), CrowdStrike (US), SentinelOne (US), and Google (US), along with SMEs and startups such as MOSTLY AI (Austria), XenonStack (UAE), BigID (US), Abnormal Security (US), and Adversa AI (Israel).
