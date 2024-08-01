Zearalenone Antibody Market Exclusive Insights on Size, Share and Profit with a CAGR of 18.7% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Zearalenone Antibody Market is valued at US$ 11.8 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 45.4 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2031
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Zearalenone Antibody Market is valued at US$ 11.8 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 45.4 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Zearalenone antibody detects and binds to fusarium mycotoxin zearalenone. Various assays and diagnostic tests use the antibody to identify and quantify zearalenone in food and feed samples, assuring agricultural and food safety and regulatory compliance. The growing issues about food safety and quality control on a global scale are driving demand for zearalenone antibodies. In addition, technological advancements in immunoassay methods enhance the performance and accuracy of detection, which in turn drives the market's growth. The zearalenone antibody market is influenced by increased investment in research and development and agricultural programs.
Furthermore, many companies are devoting resources to improving their research activities and increasing knowledge of the dangers of mycotoxin contamination in feed and food. Molecular biology and immunology are the other vital elements fueling the growth of the zearalenone antibody market. However, the high manufacturing cost of these antibodies and strict regulations are expected to slow the expansion of the zearalenone antibody market worldwide.
List of Prominent Players in the Zearalenone Antibody Market:
• LSBio
• Santa Cruz Biotechnology
• Merck
• Biorbyt
• Proteintech Group, Inc.
• Abcam
• Creative Diagnostics
• Creative Biolabs
• Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The zearalenone antibody market is rising due to food safety concerns and the necessity to detect mycotoxin contamination in agricultural products. Additional factors contributing to the need for dependable detection technologies include regulatory regulations and high safety standards for monitoring and managing mycotoxin levels in food and feed goods. Moreover, biotechnology and diagnostic testing have enhanced zearalenone detection sensitivity and accuracy. Additionally, awareness of zearalenone's health hazards, particularly its estrogenic effects, has increased the use of zearalenone antibodies in testing and monitoring applications to ensure compliance and public health. Additionally, antibody production and immunoassay technology improvements will contribute to this demand in the coming years.
Challenges:
The zearalenone antibody market space confronts several obstacles, such as the high expense of production and the difficulty in creating antibodies with exceptional specificity and sensitivity. A need for more awareness and acceptance of new diagnostic techniques impedes market expansion in certain places. It might be difficult to implement consistent testing protocols because mycotoxin contamination levels are high. The necessity for thorough validation of antibody-based assays and the existence of strict regulatory standards provides difficulties for producers. However, there is a need for both knowledge about and using modern diagnostic procedures that can detect zearalenone. This slows down the development of the zearalenone antibody market and causes possible health hazards due to a lack of testing and monitoring.
Regional Trends:
The North American zearalenone antibody market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of strict food safety standards, an advanced biotechnology infrastructure, and an increased awareness of the health dangers associated with mycotoxins. Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market due to heavy investment in agricultural biotechnology, strong regulatory frameworks, and strict requirements for food safety. Additionally, zearalenone antibody-based detection technologies are in great demand in the region due to heightened awareness of the risks of mycotoxin contamination and robust research and development efforts.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2024, Merck finalized an agreement to purchase the life science firm Mirus Bio for $600 million (around €550 million). Mirus Bio, with headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, specializes in creating and selling transfection reagents. These reagents are utilized to insert DNA into cells; one example is the TransIT-VirusGEN from Mirus Bio. These chemicals are crucial when making viral vectors for gene and cell treatments.
• In April 2024, Proteintech Genomics, a division of Proteintech Group, Inc., introduced the MultiProTM Human Fixed Cell Immune Profiling Antibody Cocktail. This new product is part of their multi-omic solutions for single-cell and spatial analysis. This cocktail contains 53 antibodies, 5 of which are isotype controls, that target proteins both inside and outside cells. Product compatibility with the pre-titrated cocktail has been established using 10x Genomics Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Flex.
Segmentation of Zearalenone Antibody Market
Zearalenone Antibody Market- By Type
• Polyclonal
• Monoclonal
Zearalenone Antibody Market- By Application
• Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay
• Immunohistochemistry
• Immunofluorescence
• Others
Zearalenone Antibody Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
