ceramic matrix composite market Outlook - Trends, Sales and Key Manufacturer Analysis by 2024-2031
The ceramic matrix composite market is estimated at USD 12.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.8 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 31, 2024 ) The report " Ceramic Matrix Composites Market by Matrix Type (C/C, C/Sic, Oxide/Oxide, Sic/Sic), Fiber Type (Continuous, Woven), End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy & Power, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" The ceramic matrix composite market is estimated at USD 12.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.8 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Ceramic Matrix Composites Market”
250 - Market Data Tables
54 - Figures
233 - Pages
Carbon/Silicon Carbide matrix type segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2024.
In C/SiC ceramic matrix composites, the matrix type is typically a silicon carbide matrix embedded with carbon fibers. C/SiC ceramic matrix composites have high thermal, mechanical, and chemical stability, as well as a high strength-to-weight ratio. These composites are used in high-temperature applications such as gas turbines, aerospace components, and thermal protection systems due to their exceptional properties.
Continuous fiber type segment held the largest market share in the ceramic matrix composites market.
The continuous fiber ceramic matrix composites are a type of advanced composite material that consist of continuous ceramic fibers embedded in a ceramic matrix. The reinforcement in continuous fiber ceramic matrix composites is provided by long, continuous ceramic fibers such as carbon, silicon carbide, alumina, or mullite. These fibers have an amorphous structure that can withstand high temperatures. Therefore, continuous fiber ceramic matrix composites are used in aerospace and defense, automotive, and energy and power end-use industries.
North America region is expected to account for the largest market share in 2024.
The ceramic matrix composite market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
The North American ceramic matrix composites market is experiencing explosive growth, fuelled by a variety of factors. Soaring demand from industries like aerospace is at the forefront, with US leading the charge. The demand for lightweight and electric vehicles is also rising that in turn drives the demand for ceramic matrix composites in the region.
Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Key Players
Prominent companies include General Electric (US), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), SGL Carbon (Germany), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Axiom Materials Inc. (US), CoorsTek Inc. (US), Lancer Systems (US), COIC (US), Applied Thin Films (US), Ultramet (US), CFC Carbon co., ltd. (China), among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
