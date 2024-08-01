Dimethyl Ether Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.65 percent from 2024 to 2030
The Dimethyl Ether Market size was valued at USD 7.3 Billion in 2023 and the total Dimethyl Ether Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 13.05 Billion.
Dimethyl ether market volume is 10.63 million metric ton in 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.17% in between 2024 and 2030. China Energy is believed to be China's largest producer of DM based on current production capacity. Also, a continuous increase in diesel consumption will also affect the dimethyl ether market.
The Dimethyl ether (DME) market is expanding due to its increasing use in LPG blending, particularly in countries like India, China, and Indonesia. The Middle East is investing in DME as a sustainable energy alternative to diversify away from oil and gas. Investing in the Dimethyl Ether Market can help these countries reduce their carbon footprint and move towards more sustainable economic models.
Asia-Pacific is the largest Dimethyl Ether Market, registering a significant share of 70.31%% of the total market in the year 2021. China is the leading country in Asia-Pacific and across the globe in terms of volume and value. Jiutai Energy Group (China) and China Energy Limited (Singapore) are the leading players in the Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Ether Market.
Dimethyl Ether Market Segmentation:
by Raw Material
Coal
Methanol
Natural gas
Bio-based feedstock
by Application
Aerosol Propellant
LPG Blending
Transportation fuel
Others
Dimethyl Ether Market Key Players:
CIMC ENRIC - China
Guangdong JOVO Group Co. Ltd. - China
Korea Gas Corporation - South Korea
Nouryon - Netherlands
Oberon Fuels Inc. - USA
