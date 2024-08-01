Cosmetic Skin Care Market is forecasted to reaching nearly USD 221.45 Bn. for 2030
Cosmetic Skin Care Market size was valued at USD 149.12 Billion in 2023 and the total Cosmetic Skin Care Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 221.45 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 01, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Cosmetic Skin Care Market size was valued at USD 149.12 Bn. in 2023, and the total revenue is expected to grow by 5.81 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 221.45 Bn.
The Cosmetic Skin Care Market has experienced a notable surge in disposable income worldwide, correlating with increased consumer spending. Also, the Organic Face Cosmetic Skin Care Market offers products free from parabens, artificial fragrances, sulphates, phthalates, synthetics, and petrochemicals, making them gentler on the skin and safer for users.
The Cosmetic Skin Care Market includes a broad spectrum of practices aimed at maintaining skin integrity, enhancing its appearance, and addressing various skin conditions. In 2023, the European cosmetic skin care industry stayed strong despite changes in what consumers wanted and the rules it had to follow. The Cosmetic Skin Care market is competitive with global, regional and emerging brands competing for Cosmetic Skin Care market share. In 2023, Asia Pacific holds the largest cosmetic skin care market share of 32.14%. Moving to North America, it stands as the second-largest region for skin care product usage.
Cosmetic Skin Care Market Segmentation:
By Product
Antioxidants
Exfoliants
Masks
Eyecare
Moisturizers
Serums
Others
By Gender
Men
Women
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Application
Topical
Surgical
Cosmetic Skin Care Market Key Players:
Estée Lauder Inc - United States
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc - US
Beiersdorf AG - Germany
L'Oreal S.A. Paris (part of L'Oréal Group) - France
Shiseido Company - Japan
Ascendis Health - South Africa
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
